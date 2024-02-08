Princess Anne's poignant £4k brooch encapsulates her strength amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Princess Anne stepped out looking radiant for an outing on Wednesday with an extra special piece of jewellery that may have gone unnoticed.

The Princess Royal, 73, arrived at the the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment at St George's Barracks in Bicester in a fabulous pillar-box red double-breasted coat which she wore done up with a pair of swish leather boots.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a symbolic brooch

King Charles' sister also wore a pair of cosy black gloves and carried a black leather crossbody bag, completing her look with a patterned scarf around her neck.

The most significant subtle detail in the Princess' look was her deeply symbolic Scout reef knot brooch. The gold number featured a twisted design and is adorned with dainty pearls and rubies.

The brooch signifies the family of the World Scout Movement, whilst the knot symbolises the strength of the unity of the World Scout Movement.

© Getty Princess Anne paired her symbolic brooch with a red coat

Zack Stone, an expert at fine jewellery retailer Steven Stone, tells us: "The brooch is the perfect fit for the Princess Royal, who is known for her strong character – particularly at this moment in time when the family are in turmoil due to King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis."

The jewellery expert goes on to say that he estimates the brooch to be worth approximately £4,000 ($5,000).

© Getty Anne and Charles have a strong bond

It was announced earlier this week that following his treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic, the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

© Getty The King will undergo treatment

It continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

© Getty Princess Anne saw shoulder-mounted weapons during her visit

During this time, the hard-working Princess will continue to take on public engagements, much like her nephew Prince William who will attend UK-based engagements so he can support his father, but also his wife Princess Kate who is recovering from planned abdominal surgery.

© Getty Princess Anne met a specialist underwater explosive ordinance disposal operator

Her recent outing to the Bicester-based barracks saw her speaking with military personnel as she viewed a demonstration in the indoor training area. She also spoke to a specialist underwater explosive ordinance disposal operator for the Royal Navy.

Though Anne has never served in the military, in 2020 she was made a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

© BBC Nottingham / Getty Princess Anne wore the same coat the Queen wore in 2010

She was seen just the day before visiting G.H.Hurt & Son in Nottingham, as President of the UK Fashion and Textiles Association in another touching family tribute. The royal's outfit was a nod to her late mother Queen Elizabeth as she recycled her suede purple checked coat.