Princess Eugenie's waist looks miniscule in the most classic dress money can buy
Princess Eugenie of York attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England. © Getty

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We love seeing our favourite sisters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie double up, and yesterday the royal duo stepped together, out at Haven House Children's Hospice, as they attended a special garden party.

In a video that mother-of-two Eugenie posted to Instagram, the sisters can be seen engaging with children and planting a tree. We couldn't help but notice the royal's fabulous polka dot dress in this season's hottest shade, burgundy.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice visit Haven House Children's Hospice

The dress, although new to Eugenie's wardrobe, is a past-season buy, from high end brand Zimmermann, one of the royal's most loved and frequently worn labels.

Beatrice and Eugenie planted a commemorative tree at Haven House© Theo Wood
Beatrice and Eugenie looked chic as they planted a commemorative tree

It's a great, classic shape on the 34-year-old; boasting gathered cuffs, a shirt-like shape and a waist-defining belt which made the royal's petite waist look super small. Stunning!

Beatrice looked beautiful too; she rocked the 'Enya' midi dress from Erdem. Her floaty frock featured a puffball-style skirt with long sleeves and a tailored waistline, and she added her favourite Chanel flats.

Princesses with Haven House child Massimo Luca and mother Sheema Luca© Theo Wood
Beatrice and Eugenie meet with Haven House child Massimo Luca and mother Sheema Luca

Eugenie said in her video about the event:  "Today I was so lucky to visit Haven House Hospice with my sister. Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green, London, fund specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Beatrice and Eugenie both shared remarks at the garden party© Theo Wood
Beatrice and Eugenie both took to the mic at the garden party

"It was so incredible to see the caring work they do and meet some of the children and families whose lives are changed by the care and support they receive here."

Princess Eugenie in a black skirt in front of a purple board© Instagram
Eugenie always wears incredible dresses to events

During their joint outing, the Princesses took the time to plant a commemorative tree in the hospice's garden, which is also home to an arboretum of more than 100 trees planted by notable public figures, including Margaret Thatcher and Sir Winston Churchill.

Reflecting on the event, Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, said: "Seeing the strength and resilience of the children and their families today has been deeply moving. This hospice not only provides vital care but also creates a space where joy and laughter can flourish, even in the most challenging times."

To learn more about Haven House Children's Hospice visit www.havenhouse.org.uk

