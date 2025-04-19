Princess Kate's iconic Easter Sunday outfits since becoming royal

The Princess of Wales has been a regular at the Easter Matins Service for over five years now and has worn some stunning outfits for the special occasion. The wife of Prince William missed the service in 2024, due to having preventive chemotherapy treatment, and was hugely missed by her family and devoted royal watchers.

The annual Easter Service is often an opportunity for the royals to engage in stylish splendour, debuting marvellous millinery, bold spring colours and fabulous tailored outfits from their favourite designers before following the service with a traditional roast lamb lunch at Windsor Castle.

In previous years, the Wales family have been known to put on a united front in matching outfits, with Princess Charlotte often twinning with her mother in a similar outfit and matching hair.

In celebration of springtime fashion, we look back at each and every one of the royal's Easter Sunday outfits through the years.

© Getty The rebellious manicure, 2023 Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in her figure-skimming 'Mayfair' number for the 2023 service, dressing for the spring sunshine in one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker. The royal mother-of-three styled her chocolate brown tresses in elegant tumbling curls beneath an electric blue pillbox hat from Lock & Co, and debuted a seriously slick red manicure - a first for the princess.

© Getty According to royal etiquette, faux nails or brightly-coloured nails were reportedly discouraged by the late Queen for public appearances, so Kate's vampy ruby-hued talons marked a modish change for royalty's best dressed lady.



© Antony Jones Twinning with Princess Charlotte, 2022 Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were the sweetest mother-daughter duo on Easter in 2022. Looking divine in powder-blue shades, Kate donned a custom Emilia Wickstead coat dress and a matching Emmy London suede clutch, while her daughter looked equally chic in a floral dress and powder-blue tights. The Easter Matins Service had been postponed due to pandemic restrictions for the two years prior, making Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first arrival at the chapel a great surprise for royal watchers.

© Getty Princess Kate's recycled Alexander McQueen dress, 2019 The ever-stylish princess couldn't have looked more elegant when she chose to rewear her sky-blue Alexander McQueen coat dress to St George's Chapel in 2019. The wife of Prince William had previously worn it five years prior, on Easter Sunday while in Australia.



© Getty Pregnant with Prince Louis, 2018 She was just just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, when the Princess of Wales stepped out in a pleated coat by Catherine Walker and sky-high suede heels on Easter Sunday. The Princess rarely opts for monochromatic brown, instead preferring to take style notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II's delightfully bright wardrobe in more recent years.

© Getty Princess Kate's Easter debut, 2017 Prince William and Princess Kate had been married for six years before Kate joined the royal family at St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday - and what a debut it was. Opting for an elegant cream coat dress, the mother-of-three turned to her most-trusted designer, Catherine Walker, to fashion a pristine ensemble.

© Getty Blue for Australia, 2014 Princess Kate, formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, joined her husband at an Easter Sunday church service at St Andrew’s Cathedral while on their 2014 Royal Tour of Australia and New Zealand. This marked the first time the royal had worn her silhouette-skimming Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she paired with a flower-adorned beret and nude heels.