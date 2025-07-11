Duchess Sophie steps out for poignant meeting in elegant flippy dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked poised and graceful on Thursday as she stepped out on day one of her three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sophie, 60, commenced her solo trip with a meeting with a Croat member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, at the Presidency building in Sarajevo during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

© Alamy For the poignant occasion, Prince Edward's wife chose the 'Georgette' dress by Prada with a cinched waistline, straight-point collar, and front button fastening. The classic polka dot number, which retails for £3,500 was paired with beige pumps and a matching envelope-style clutch. Her mousy blonde hair was swept up into a loose, low bun, revealing a pair of gold hooped earrings which matched her pendant necklace.

© Getty Sophie last wore the designer dress when she attended the traditional pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles held at Buckingham Palace last December.



© Getty Images Sophie's tiara outing The outing comes after Sophie headed to Windsor Castle for the State Banquet held by the King and Queen to celebrate the State Visit of President Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte. The duchess looked classically elegant in the 'Delphine' dress by Suzannah London. The ankle-skimming number featured a tulip-shaped wrap skirt and a tailored bodice with puffed short sleeves.

© Getty Images The crisp white number was paired with the 'Charlotte' pumps by Emmy London which were also white and featured a crossover strap. For her accessories, Sophie added an array of glittering jewels. She rocked the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiarawhich she first wore in 2005 to the enthronement celebration of Prince Albert of Monaco, and her £24,500 'Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' by G.Collins & Sons.

© Getty Images Also in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate matched Sophie's stylish energy in a bespoke Givenchy gown and the Lover's Knot tiara.



© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie's day at Wimbledon Prior to the state visit, Sophie made an appearance day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Sophie rocked the Royal Box in a printed Proenza Schouler dress under a white boxy blazer.

© WireImage She topped off her look with dark shades and a statement gold bangle.