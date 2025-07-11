Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie steps out for poignant meeting in elegant flippy dress
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looks to left in blue and white floral dress© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh has embarked on a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked poised and graceful on Thursday as she stepped out on day one of her three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sophie, 60, commenced her solo trip with a meeting with a Croat member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, at the Presidency building in Sarajevo during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh walks into room in polka dot dress© Alamy

For the poignant occasion, Prince Edward's wife chose the 'Georgette' dress by Prada with a cinched waistline, straight-point collar, and front button fastening. The classic polka dot number, which retails for £3,500 was paired with beige pumps and a matching envelope-style clutch.

Her mousy blonde hair was swept up into a loose, low bun, revealing a pair of gold hooped earrings which matched her pendant necklace. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh beside Zeljko Komsic with flags beside them© Getty

Sophie last wore the designer dress when she attended the traditional pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles held at Buckingham Palace last December.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for the State Banquet© Getty Images

Sophie's tiara outing

The outing comes after Sophie headed to Windsor Castle for the State Banquet held by the King and Queen to celebrate the State Visit of President Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte. 

The duchess looked classically elegant in the 'Delphine' dress by Suzannah London. The ankle-skimming number featured a tulip-shaped wrap skirt and a tailored bodice with puffed short sleeves. 

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. © Getty Images

The crisp white number was paired with the 'Charlotte' pumps by Emmy London which were also white and featured a crossover strap.

For her accessories, Sophie added an array of glittering jewels. She rocked the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiarawhich she first wore in 2005 to the enthronement celebration of Prince Albert of Monaco, and her £24,500 'Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' by G.Collins & Sons.

Kate smiling at William in red evening dress© Getty Images

Also in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate matched Sophie's stylish energy in a bespoke Givenchy gown and the Lover's Knot tiara.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box© PA Images via Getty Images

Sophie's day at Wimbledon

Prior to the state visit, Sophie made an appearance day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Sophie rocked the Royal Box in a printed  Proenza Schouler dress under a white boxy blazer.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© WireImage

She topped off her look with dark shades and a statement gold bangle.


