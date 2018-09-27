All the times Kate Middleton dressed extremely causally

...
All the times Kate Middleton dressed extremely causally
You're reading

All the times Kate Middleton dressed extremely causally

1/6
Next

David Beckham successfully gets speeding charge thrown out of court
kate-middleton-casual-barbour-jacket
Photo: © Getty Images

There is no doubt about it - the Duchess of Cambridge looks elegant wherever she goes. Be it structured dresses, tailored trousers, nude high heels or her trademark dress coats, the wife of Prince William never fails to look totally polished at every opportunity. But very occasionally - the royal dresses down in her most casual threads and still manages to stand out. The mother-of-three's first official engagement following the end of her maternity leave will be a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London on Tuesday and we have heard it will have an outdoorsy affair - so royal fans will see Kate in her most casual of clothes. With that in mind, we have rounded up Duchess Kate's most laid-back looks - proving she is just like the rest of us when it comes to relaxed attire.

 

Showing us how to do countryside chic - Kate visited the Robin Hood Primary School to celebrate ten years of The Royal Horticultural Society campaign for school gardening in 2017 and we loved her mix of a classic Barbour jacket, chunky black knitted top and chestnut brown boots. 

kate-middleton-breto-striped-top
Photo: © Getty Images

We don't think we've ever seen anything quite as cute as Kate in 2014, as she watched her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club with little Prince George in her arms. Keeping it super casual, the then first-time-mum wore a breton-striped top, skinny jeans and boat shoes with sunglasses perching her hair back as she enjoyed the game.

kate-middleton-puffa-jacket
Photo: © Getty Images

If anyone can make a puffa jacket look good - it's Kate, and the sporty royal showed us how it's done last year when she took part in a running race against William and Harry at the Team Heads Together London Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Her bold red jacket was by Perfect Moment, and it featured a high collar, statement pads and silver zip detail. 

kate-middleton-anorak
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge did the impossible in 2017 - she made a khaki anorak look good during a visit to a 'Farms for Children' farm in Arlingham, Gloucestershire. The sister of Pippa Middleton wore a gingham shirt with dark green jodhpurs, comfy boots and took to the green-fingered challenge extremely well. 

kate-middleton-red-jeans

Kate put on her gym kit in 2012 and got stuck in with the Women's GB Hockey team at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park. Teaming her zip-up jacket with simple trainers and red skinny jeans, the mother-of-three looked to be having a total ball.

kate-middleton-wellingtons
Photo: © Getty Images

Biker jacket? Check. Jeans? Check. Wellington boots? Check! Duchess Kate may have dressed down at the Golden Metropolitan Polo Club Charity Cup polo match in 2012 but she still looked expertly polished as she watched William and Harry play. Biker jackets are back in fashion for 2018, so Kate was way ahead of her time with that one!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries