14 Photos | Fashion

14 times Kate Middleton looked terrific in tweed

It's her favourite...

...
14 times Kate Middleton looked terrific in tweed
You're reading

14 times Kate Middleton looked terrific in tweed

1/14
Next

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed her dream gift
1-kate-middleton-tweed-dress
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of tweed - there’s no doubt about that. From coats, to dresses, to suits and even shoes, we’ve spotted Kate out and about wearing the woolen fabric countless times. Ideal for chilly royal engagements, it's plain to see why Kate reaches for tweed - and she always looks incredible whenever she does. Plus, the heavy fabric stops her dresses from blowing up in the wind. We wouldn't want a wardrobe malfunction now, would we? Scroll down to see her finest outfits consisting of tweed… 

 

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in October 2018, she looked absolutely sensational in her tweed Erdem dress, complete with burgundy belt. She teamed the dress with a pair of Erdem earrings, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. 

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in October 2018, she looked absolutely sensational in her tweed Erdem dress. She teamed the dress with a pair of Erdem earrings, a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. 

Kate Middleton tweed coat at St Mary Magdalene Church
Photo: © Getty Images

A pregnant Catherine was beaming with joy as she attended a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church back in January 2018. For the occasion, she recycled her Moloh brown tweed ’Turpin’ coat. 

Kate Middleton tweed Gucci dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Gucci was the design house of choice for Kate as she visited the Victoria & Albert Museum in June of 2017. The tweed dress was a high fashion look for the Duchess, and fashion fans were in awe. 

 

FOUND: The perfect dupe of Kate's Gucci dress

Kate Middleton wearing tweed shoes from J.Crew
Photo: © Getty Images

You can’t say Kate doesn’t love tweed - she managed to bag herself a pair of tweed shoes for a visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in the summer of 2017 in London. The Italian-made shoes were from J.Crew and sold out soon after the Duchess wore them. 

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed suit
Photo: © Getty Images

Back in February 2017, Kate wore a tweed Rebecca Taylor suit for a visit to a London Children's Hospital. The suit is very similar to another design she has worn before, proving it’s a favourite with the Duchess. Well, if it ain’t broke… 

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed skirt
Photo: © Getty Images

How gorgeous does Kate look in her Dolce & Gabbana skirt? The royal was spotted in the textured skirt as she departed the Nelson Trust Women's Centre in November 2016. 

Kate Middleton tweed coat
Photo: © Getty Images

Here’s that Moloh coat again! For Christmas Day in 2014, the Duchess of Cambridge carried bouquets of flowers as she attended the church service at Sandringham.

Kate Middleton Tom Ford tweed suit
Photo: © Getty Images

When Prince William and Kate bid farewell to their Australia royal tour in 2014, Kate wore a Tom Ford indigo twill jacquard swing coat from the Spring 2014 collection. 

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed coat dress by Emilia Wickstead
Photo: © Getty Images

As the Duchess of Cambridge laid a wreath during an ANZAC Day commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial in 2014, she did so in a blue and white Emilia Wickstead coat, navy heels and a dark navy pillbox hat by Australian milliner Jonathan Howard. 

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed suit by Rebecca Taylor
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate doesn’t let the rain get between her and great style. The Duchess looked incredible as she paid a visit to the Royal New Zealand Police College in Aotea, Porirua City on April 16, 2014 in New Zealand. She wore a formal ‘Sparkle Tweed’ two-piece suit by New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor. She recycled the look, as she originally wore it in April 2012 at a reception for the Scott Amundsen Centenary Race in London. 

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed coat
Photo: © Getty Images

Sporting two daffodils on her lapel to mark St David’s day, Kate wore a blue coat by Italian label M by Missoni as she joined the Duchess of Cornwall for a visit to the Fortnum & Mason store in 2012.

Kate Middleton wearing a tweed dress coat by Jesire
Photo: © Getty Images

Perfecting the art of going solo, in 2014, Kate arrived at the Lucian Freud Portraits Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery looking picture perfect in a coat dress by high street label Jesire. 

Kate Middleton wearing a yellow tweed Chanel jacket
Photo: © Rex

You can’t go wrong with a Chanel tweed jacket, can you? Back in 2011, Kate arrived in Charlottetown with Prince William and looked absolutely beautiful in the summery yellow hue. 

Kate Middleton in 2007 wearing a tweed suit at the Cheltenham races
Photo: © Rex

For an appearance at the 2007 Cheltenham Festival, Kate wore a tweed suit jacket with a flowy skirt, and she teamed it with a pale blue blouse and a pair of knee high boots. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries