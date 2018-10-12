The most stylish royal guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding, from Duchesses Meghan and Kate to the Countess of Wessex - pictures




Our royal fashion radar couldn't have been on higher alert than at Princess Eugenie's stunning royal wedding on Friday, when everyone from the Duchess of Sussex to the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in their finery for the beautiful nuptials. Both Kate and Meghan opted for their favourite designers in Alexander McQueen and Givenchy, while maid of honour Princess Beatrice looked equally beautiful in Ralph and Russo – another line favoured by Duchess Meghan. Love!

Other gorgeous royal guests included Sophie Wessex, who chose Azzedine Alaïa for her elegant navy blue ensemble – andof course the Queen, who was ever-chic in a powder blue coat dress and matching hat. Don't worry, we've rounded up all our favourite royal ladies, and their outfit details – scroll down through the gallery to see, and let us know your best-dressed…

The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant as ever in her navy blue ensemble by Givenchy. She accessorised with a pair of nude shoes and a matching navy hat by Noel Stewart.

How beautiful did Princess Beatrice look in her elegant maid of honour's outfit? It was a slightly unusual choice, with many expecting her to wear a more traditional bridesmaid's gown, but the rich purple Ralph and Russo jacket and dress suited her perfectly.

The mother of the bride! The Duchess of York wore a dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design, with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag. Sweetly, the bag was carried by her mother, Susan Barrantes, at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York in 1986.

Her Majesty chose a pretty powder blue for her granddaughter's nuptials - with soft lemon yellow accents. Lovely!

Sophie Wessex chose Azzedine Alaïa for her outfit, in navy blue with a matching hat, shoes and clutch bag.

Autumn Phillips wore one of the most popular colours of the day, in an elegant emerald green dress and matching hat. She arrived at the chapel alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, amongst others.

The Duchess of Kent opted for a chic red ensemble, showing its floaty movement in the wind!

Another look at the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous raspberry-toned outfit, which was designed by Alexander McQueen. Kate also opted for a hat by one of her other favourite labels, Philip Treacy.

Princess Anne also opted for a bold emerald green, and black accessories.

Zara Tindall chose a bold azure midi dress with long sleeves and a high neck, as well as a contrasting silver hat with floral details.

We couldn't leave out the beautiful bride! Princess Eugenie wowed us all in her stunning gown by Peter Pilotto, with a flattering fitted waist, off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic full skirt. Perfection.

