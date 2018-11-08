Royal style watch: all the best outfits from the world's royal ladies this week

Royal style watch: all the best outfits from the world's royal ladies this week
Royal style watch: all the best outfits from the world's royal ladies this week

Kate is gorgeous in recycled Jenny Packham gown at awards ceremony
This week our royal style watch is all about the lovely Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia. Yep, the royal ladies have their moment in the spotlight as Duchess Meghan takes a week off after her whirlwind – and surely exhausting - tour of Australia and the South Pacific with Prince Harry, and the stunning Duchess Kate prepares for a busy weekend of remembrance events.

We've seen an array of outfit styles and shades this past week from the world's royal women, from Beatrice in monotone Gucci to Letizia's Metallic skirt and Lady Kitty Spencer wowing us in Dolce & Gabbana yet again.

Take a leisurely look through the snaps below for a right royal catch up…

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice totally rocked it with this gorgeous Gucci gown at this week's Global Gift Gala 2018. The royal looked so chic in the £3,500 designer dress with her hair swept to the side Hollywood-style.

princess-beatrice-gucci-bag

Then the Princess stepped out in this in a stunning red velvet dress with plunging V neckline, carrying a Gucci Queen Margaret GG mini bag, priced at £850, which featured a metal bee with glass pearls and multicolour crystals.

letizia-jumpsuit

Queen Letizia

Letizia's style just gets better every week. Here she is in a killer black jumpsuit by Hugo Boss for an evening reception in Valencia, Spain. The royal teamed it with Magrit peep-toes and a Bottega Veneta clutch bag. Pure sophistication.

letizia-skirt

The Spanish Queen also stepped out in a fabulous metallic pleated skirt by high street fave Zara. The royal wore the £79.99 skirt for the 20th Anniversary of La Razon newspaper in Madrid on Monday.

sophie-wessex

The Countess of Wessex

Don't you just love Sophie's coat? The Countess wore the classic navy coat to a remembrance service on Tuesday, adding a poppy badge to mark the commemoration and a purple snakeskin clutch that featured glitzy gold detailing.

queen-rania-dress

Queen Rania

The Jordanian Monarch looked stunning in this grey and mauve woven metallic midi-dress in Berlin on Monday. Her dress featured a pleated skirt, nipped-in waist, bell sleeves and a ruffled collar. Rania teamed it with a pair of patent stiletto shoes with multiple straps – definite wow factor heels.

Alessandra-de-Osma-theatre

Alessandra de Osma

What a beautiful evening gown! Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife Alessandra looked sensational at the theatre on Tuesday in a black ankle-length monochrome gown that featured a daring wrap skirt to watch the play El Cascanueces.

camilla-nigeria-outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall

Another chic look from Camilla as she continued her tour of West Africa with her husband Prince Charles. The royal wore a baby-blue knee-length dress by one of her favourite designers Anna Valentine for the Commonwealth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

kitty

Lady Kitty Spencer

Kitty chose a gorgeous patterned dress by Dolce & Gabbana for an evening dedicated to the charity Give Us Time, which reconnects service men and women with their family members. Princess Diana's niece changed up her makeup look too with some sassy sixties eyeliner.

crownmary

Crown Princess Mary

Mary looks the height of elegance in this black lace knee-length dress with fun mauve heels and statement drop earrings. The royal wore the ensemble to dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Rome on Wednesday evening.

maxima

Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal looked so smart in this brown jacket and matching shift dress with black buttons and a statement necklace on Friday in Amsterdam. A black handbag and matching heels completed her outfit.

