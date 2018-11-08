This week our royal style watch is all about the lovely Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia. Yep, the royal ladies have their moment in the spotlight as Duchess Meghan takes a week off after her whirlwind – and surely exhausting - tour of Australia and the South Pacific with Prince Harry, and the stunning Duchess Kate prepares for a busy weekend of remembrance events.
We've seen an array of outfit styles and shades this past week from the world's royal women, from Beatrice in monotone Gucci to Letizia's Metallic skirt and Lady Kitty Spencer wowing us in Dolce & Gabbana yet again.
Take a leisurely look through the snaps below for a right royal catch up…
Princess Beatrice
Beatrice totally rocked it with this gorgeous Gucci gown at this week's Global Gift Gala 2018. The royal looked so chic in the £3,500 designer dress with her hair swept to the side Hollywood-style.