Wow, everyone has been out this week! You're in for a treat HELLO! readers because there are so many gorgeous royal outfits to peruse we barely know where to start. Ok, we do. Duchess Kate. Yes, the mum-of-three is firmly back on the royal engagement circuit and has upped her fashion game since returning from maternity leave. We're talking chic dresses, stunning hairstyles and glam makeup.
We only got a peek at the royal's pretty pink dress for Prince Charles' 70th birthday party and we already know her gown is stunning. The heir's landmark birthday was a key event of the week, along with Remembrance Sunday and Europe's royals were out in force.
From the Queen's belted magenta blazer, to Lady Frederick Windsor's glitzy Catherine Walker gown and Queen Letizia's trio of chic outfits, there are plenty of stylish royal looks to copy. And let's not forget THAT adorable family portrait for Charles' birthday with Prince Louis and Duchess Meghan's unbelievable M&S dress. Fashion overload!
Duchess Kate
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed this week in several stylish outfits. We loved this turquoise pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead, with smart black high heel shoes, which she wore for a visit to the BBC on Thursday afternoon with Prince William.