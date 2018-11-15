18 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: all the best outfits from the world's royal ladies this week

See designs by Emilia Wickstead, Bruce Oldfield and Alessandra Rich – all the best looks here!

Wow, everyone has been out this week! You're in for a treat HELLO! readers because there are so many gorgeous royal outfits to peruse we barely know where to start. Ok, we do. Duchess Kate. Yes, the mum-of-three is firmly back on the royal engagement circuit and has upped her fashion game since returning from maternity leave. We're talking chic dresses, stunning hairstyles and glam makeup.

We only got a peek at the royal's pretty pink dress for Prince Charles' 70th birthday party and we already know her gown is stunning. The heir's landmark birthday was a key event of the week, along with Remembrance Sunday and Europe's royals were out in force.

From the Queen's belted magenta blazer, to Lady Frederick Windsor's glitzy Catherine Walker gown and Queen Letizia's trio of chic outfits, there are plenty of stylish royal looks to copy. And let's not forget THAT adorable family portrait for Charles' birthday with Prince Louis and Duchess Meghan's unbelievable M&S dress. Fashion overload!

Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed this week in several stylish outfits. We loved this turquoise pleated dress by Emilia Wickstead, with smart black high heel shoes, which she wore for a visit to the BBC on Thursday afternoon with Prince William.

kate-prince-charles-birthday

The Duchess looked radiant in this photo on Wednesday evening as she arrived at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles' milestone 70th birthday. Kate looked to be wearing a one-shoulder hot pink gown, with ruffled floral details. Many speculated that it's a custom design by Jenny Packham.

prince-louis-portrait

The royal portrait

Aw, didn't the royal family look well turned out in Charles' official birthday portrait!? Little Prince Louis stole the limelight of course, dressed in the Carolina Boy Ceremony set from Spanish clothing company La Coqueta.

Duchess Kate wore a very cool spotted dress by Alessandra Rich, priced at £1,225. Made in a luxury Crepe de Chine fabric, it was an elegant choice for the special event.

queen-violet

The Queen

A huge fan of bright colours, Her Majesty looked stunning in this magenta top and skirt with trendy bow belt and a matching hat in the same hue. The monarch wore the outfit to the Anglo-Norse Society Centenary Reception at the Naval and Military Club in London on Thursday.

sophie-winkleman

Lady Frederick Windsor

This is such a gorgeous gown! Lady Windsor wowed in this evening gown by Catherine Walker with sparkling hand appliqué Swarovski crystals at Prince Charles' birthday party.

meghan-markle-black-dress

The Duchess of Sussex

The story of the week: Duchess Meghan wore a black dress by M&S to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening. Meghan wore the popular store's Double Crepe Bodycon dress, which retails at just £49.50.

prince-charles-official-birthday-dinner-picture

The Duchess of Cornwall

Another spot on week for Camilla! The Duchess looked dazzling as she left Clarence House on Wednesday night in a sparkly blue Bruce Oldfield dress. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings for a glamourous look at her husband's birthday dinner and reception.

letizia-stripes

Queen Letizia of Spain

Where to start? The stunning Spanish royal has wowed us with three winning looks this week. First she wore a super stylish monochrome dress by Caroline Herrera with cute tulip skirt. I think we'd all like this in our wardrobe.

letizia-suit

Next up the Monarch dressed for business in this grey plaid suit with white camisole and heels for the presentation of Fundades event on their official visit to Peru in Lima.

queen-letizia

Then Letizia went all boho on us in this dreamy striped dress by Intropia, which is priced £220 online. The royal accessorised the dress with a matching red clutch by Carolina Herrera and heels by Lodi.

maxima-red-suit

Queen Maxima

You've got to love a red suit and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed how to pull off the look with this vibrant outfit. She wore it at 'The Future of Sustainable Trade' conference in Utrecht, Netherlands.

maxima-yello-feathers

Another favourite outfit of ours – this time from Queen Maxima as she welcomes the President of Austria to the Netherlands. Just look at that yellow feathered neckline! Amazing. Love how the royal has coordinated her hat, shoes, bag and clutch too.

princess-charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Now this is how to make a style statement. Princess Charlene wore this amazing Givenchy coat with oversized bow detail at the neck to a Remembrance Sunday event in Versailles.

queen-mathilde

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Mathilde looked every inch a Queen in this official portrait, released on Thursday. The stunning royal wore a beautiful floor-length berry gown for the photograph with King Phillippe.

princess-sofia

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia has got casual chic totally nailed in this elegant pale blue ensemble. The royal wore the cool outfit at the lunch for the President at Stockholm's City Hall with her husband Carl Phillip.

princess-victoria

Crown Princess Victoria

Another elegant royal look! Princess Victoria of Sweden looked stunning in this berry shift dress and matching heels on Wednesday at the same lunch as Princess Sofia.

sophie-wessex-fashion

The Countess of Wessex

Countess Sophie wore a dreamy cashmere coat this week giving us major wardrobe envy. The wife of Prince Edward visited the newly renovated Chapel at Royal Victoria Country Park and wore this stunning cream coat by Loewe with some black suede Prada boots.

princess-mary-prince-charles-birthday-instagram

Princess Mary of Denmark

The Danish royal family shared a photo on their Instagram account, showing Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary posing ahead of Prince Charles' 70th birthday party. Mary wore a glamorous one-shouldered velvet gown with gold belt and accessorised with striking gold drop earrings.

