This is every time Duchess Meghan has worn a Marks and Spencer outfit - and looked incredible, of course

This is every time Duchess Meghan has worn a Marks and Spencer outfit - and looked incredible, of course

Video: How Princess Diana paved the way for Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan
The Duchess of Sussex has only been living in the UK for around a year, but she's certainly already found a love for British fashion! Meghan's penchant for one particular high street retailer has been particularly well-received by the public – and that's the beloved Marks & Spencer. The 'Meghan effect' went into full swing during one of her first joint engagements with her then husband-to-be – when she stepped out in a now-coveted jumper by the brand – and ever since then, Markle and Marks have gone together like skinny jeans and stilettos.

While the new royal is a big fan of luxury designers such as Givenchy, Stella McCartney and Roland Mouret, she's certainly not shy of more accessible labels, too – so we're not surprised she's fallen in love with M&S' chic tailoring and classic silhouettes. How long until they rename it Markle and Spencer? Scroll through our gallery to see every time she's appeared in Britain's beloved high street staple…

Where it all began! Royal-watchers didn't figure it out until January, but Meghan is actually thought to have worn a pair of M&S gloves to the 2017 Christmas Day service in Sandringham with the royal family. She teamed the tan leather mits with a matching hat, a gorgeous Chloe Pixie bag and a cosy camel coat by Canadian brand Sentaler - they're one of the few items she's worn that are still in stock!

Of course, the real 'it moment' came in January 2018, when Meghan took an outing to Brixton with Prince Harry for their second-ever joint engagement. There was a complete sell-out when it was revealed that her pretty bell sleeve jumper was by Marks & Spencer, and a steal at only £35! It's since remained out of stock, but has been launched in other seasonal colours.

In June, the Duchess opted for the high street store again when she attended the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. She totally wowed in her Oscar De La Renta floral dress, which she teamed with a chic £29.50 fascinator from the M&S Collection range. Love!

Meghan proved Marks & Spencer is the ideal place to shop for formalwear in November 2018, when HELLO! confirmed she had chosen the brand's Double Crepe Bodycon Dress for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. Costing just £49.50, it unsurprisingly sold out in nearly every size.

