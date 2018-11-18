25 Photos | Fashion

The Duchess of Cambridge always wows with her chic and stylish headwear, we think you'll agree! Whether it's a race-day look at Royal Ascot, wedding guest chic in Windsor or more formal royal duties, Kate sure knows how to rock a great hat – and of course, she maintains a strong relationship with many of the UK's most exclusive milliners. But, it's not just pillbox hats and fascinators that take her fancy – Kate has been seen in everything from cowboy hats to flower crowns, and we love her for it! She's even a pro at wearing her headwear perfectly in-place, and styling her hair to suit each shape. And for that perfect slanted look? Word is, she always wears her hat over her right eye, as per tradition – just above the eyebrow is most flattering, apparently.

And just to prove it, we've rounded up her best-ever hat looks, from Philip Treacy show-stoppers to gorgeous Jane Taylor pieces – enjoy…

The royal looked stunning at the annual commonwealth service in an £2,500 Erdem coat and topped off the look with a matching wide-brimmed hat by John Boyd, a 90-year-old milliner who was known for designing for Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Kate prefers an off-centre style when it comes to hats, normally one that sits low on her forehead.

For Trooping the Colour in 2015, Kate wore a bespoke version of Lock & Co's Marisabel Hat, which retailed for £895.

The queen of colour coordination, Kate pulled out all the stops with this blue look - check out the matching necklace and earrings, too!

Pretty in pink! Kate wore her favourite milliner Jane Taylor once again for an official engagement in March 2015.

For the Remembrance Sunday events in 2014, Kate paid her respect by wearing all black - including this hat by Jane Corbett.

Making her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy, Kate pulled out all the stops with a gorgeous grey ensemble consisting of Alexander McQueen and her favourite milliner Jane Taylor.

Beautiful in blush pink as she attended an event in Belgium wearing a design by one of her favourite milliners - Jane Taylor.

Topping off her Alexander McQueen coat with a Sylvia Fletcher hat for an engagement in France.

Kate looked stunning in a red Catherine Walker coat and Gina Foster hat in the same hue as she stepped out in New Zealand in 2014.

The practical royal recycled her blue M. Missoni coat for a friends’ wedding in 2014, but she jazzed up the look with a navy-blue chapeau and a matching clutch.

For the royal christening, Kate coordinated with baby Prince George in an all-ivory ensemble and a pale cream beret.

We spot a hat trick! Expectant Kate recycled her favourite straw-coloured headpiece to attend the National Review of Queen’s Scouts in 2013.

She may have been riding the subway, but pregnant Kate looked stylish as ever in a teal coat and an elegant black fascinator as she paid a visit to the London Underground.

Riding about town in a horse-drawn carriage – and wearing an ice blue Jane Corbett creation atop of her perfectly coiffed yet windswept tresses – Kate cut a regal figure at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2012.

The royal’s saucer-shaped Rachel Trevor-Morgan cocktail hat was the perfect accessory for her blue M. Missoni coat – a look she would recycle in 2014 for a friends wedding (but with a different chapeau, of course!).

Sporting a feminine, net-trimmed fascinator, the Duchess was demure and sophisticated while attending the Queen's Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Kate was ravishing in a vivid red Sylvia Fletcher hat for the Queen’s River Pageant celebration in 2012, which she paired with an Alexander McQueen dress.

For her first-ever Buckingham Palace Garden Party, the Duchess was a picture of pink perfection in a rosy Jane Corbett hat that featured delicate lace underlay.

The Duchess charmed on St. Patrick’s Day 2012 in an emerald coat and a Lock & Co brown pillbox hat.

Kate’s mulberry-coloured, Jane Corbett-designed headpiece stole headlines around the world after she sported the couture creation for her first official Royal Christmas Church Service in 2011.

On Remembrance Day, the Duchess wore an appropriate black bowler-style hat with a swooping brim by Jane Corbett to match her Diane Von Furstenberg coat.

She may have recycled the outfit she wore for Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s 2011 wedding, but Kate freshened up the ensemble by debuting an oversized headpiece designed by British milliner Gina Foster.

The Duchess delighted her fans when she attended Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill wearing a custom-made, maple-leaf fascinator.

For 2011’s Trooping the Colour event – one of the most formal royal engagements of the year – the Duchess paired her ivory Alexander McQueen coat with an oversized Lock & Co. hat.

