Meghan Markle's best ever red carpet moments

The former Meghan Markle may be our new Duchess of Sussex, but that doesn't mean we have to forget all about her previous life as an A-list actress! Meghan of course rose to fame playing Rachel Zane on law firm drama Suits, and made many a red carpet appearance in her time – from film premieres to fashion week. And while her new wardrobe has meant there are some subtle changes to the way she dresses, we can certainly see some similarities between her red carpet and royal style – from her strappy heels to her sleek, modern hairstyles.

Meghan once said of her go-to style: "I think as you get older you feel more confident and you don't need to put that much effort in - to be able to throw your hair up in that very French way doing things. If your outfit is on point, one thing has to be off for you to look perfect." We couldn't agree more! Scroll down through the gallery to see her signature looks on the red carpet, wearing everything from minidresses to jumpsuits and leather trousers...

Matching her lips with her brocade, crimson-red dress.

Rocking a chic twist on the LBD.

Lady in red! It was all eyes on Meghan in this number.

Demonstrating the power of a colourblock creation.

Meghan goes for an all-out pale-and-interesting look.

Sultry vibes in all-black leather.

Embracing the cold shoulder trend in this electric blue dress.

Meghan looked fashion-forward in this all-white, voluminous look.

Rocking a chic LBD.

Meghan gave a masterclass in perfecting the shoulder-robing trend.

Proving that simple is oh-so-chic in a black, off-the-shoulder dress.

Pulling off a fishtail dress to perfection.

Embracing neutral tones in this chic ensemble.

Meghan made monochrome magic in this bodycon dress.

Showing off her long legs in a glitzy minidress.

The actress showed off her incredible physique in this stapless dress.

The star matched her heels to her satin dress.

Meghan wore her hair up, giving centre stage to her illusion dress.

Showing off her abs in a crop-top ensemble.

White hot! Meghan turned heads on the red carpet in an ivory minidress in 2013.

Meghan dazzled in this deep pink satin number.

Grease vibes on a red carpet in 2012!

Sporting a slinky purple gown in 2012.

