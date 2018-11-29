Welcome to Royal Style Watch HELLO! readers – or as it should be called this week - The Queen Letizia Show. Yes, the beautiful Spanish monarch has somewhat taken over our style watch page due to her many, many royal engagements and fabulous outfits since last Thursday. We can barely keep up with the elegant royal's outfit changes and we're growing more envious of her fashionable wardrobe by the day.
It's been relatively quiet on the British royal style front, with Duchesses Kate and Meghan enjoying a quieter week. However, we've plenty of stunning looks for you from world's top trend-setting royals, from Queen Maxima and Queen Rania to Princess Charlene and Princess Mary. Take a look!
Queen Letizia
The Spanish monarch has wowed us with some gorgeous outfits this week. Her most recent look was this beautiful taupe and white trench coat on Thursday, which Letizia wore to an exhibition at Madrid's Royal Palace.