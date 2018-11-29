12 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: all the photos of this week's most fashionable royal ladies

Time for your weekly royal fashion catch up!

letizia-coat

Welcome to Royal Style Watch HELLO! readers – or as it should be called this week - The Queen Letizia Show. Yes, the beautiful Spanish monarch has somewhat taken over our style watch page due to her many, many royal engagements and fabulous outfits since last Thursday. We can barely keep up with the elegant royal's outfit changes and we're growing more envious of her fashionable wardrobe by the day.

It's been relatively quiet on the British royal style front, with Duchesses Kate and Meghan enjoying a quieter week. However, we've plenty of stunning looks for you from world's top trend-setting royals, from Queen Maxima and Queen Rania to Princess Charlene and Princess Mary. Take a look!

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch has wowed us with some gorgeous outfits this week. Her most recent look was this beautiful taupe and white trench coat on Thursday, which Letizia wore to an exhibition at Madrid's Royal Palace.

tiara

Then there's THE tiara. The Spanish queen looked breath-taking in the Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop Tiara on Wednesday evening at the Royal Gala Dinner in honour of Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. She wore the stunning headpiece with a black velvet dress by Felipe Varela.

letizia-dress-long

Next up was Letizia's pretty floral dress by none other than online retailer ASOS. None of us could believe she wore a dress off the virtual high street! Letizia wore the £75 frock to Madrid's Royal Theatre with China's first lady Peng Liyuan.

letizia-dress

And finally, the busy royal donned this elegant Felipe Varela midi dress for the state visit of the Chinese president and his wife. We loved the simple fit of the sleeveless top section of the dress, which flows into the feminine chiffon pleats.

sophie-wessex-felicity-hawyward

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie was stunning on Wednesday evening in this simple roll neck jumper with cool red rose print skirt. The royal wore the outfit for an evening celebrating the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project at Buckingham Palace.

katemidd

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate dressed demurely in a Catherine Walker grey coat dress this week, when she and Prince William visited Leicester to pay tribute to those who were killed in the helicopter crash last month.

maxima-dress

Queen Maxima

The Netherlands Queen wore a gorgeous bright red dress at Amsterdam's Royal Palace, where writer and journalist Barbara Ehrenreich received the Erasmus Prize 2018. Maxima joined her husband King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix.

maxima-patterns

Maxima looked fabulous in this floor-length mustard and purple patterned dress to welcome the president of Singapore at a government dinner.

mary

Crown Princess Mary

Mary was the epitome of casual chic on Tuesday in this brown skirt and blouse combo. We love the belt detailing on the skirt and her coordinating necklace and shoes.

rania-skirt

Queen Rania

The Jordan monarch is always at the top of our style list and here she is wearing another classic ensemble. The Queen chose a traditional hand-embroidered skirt by Jordanian designer Suhad Khawaja and a handbag by another Jordanian designer, Farah Asmar, for a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

kitty

Lady Kitty Spencer

It's rare we see Lady Kitty so dressed down as she's a fan of gorgeous designer gowns, but we love her velvet trouser and polo neck all black look here. The royal wore the seventies-inspired outfit to Annabel's club in Mayfair.

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla looked sophisticated in this lovely monotone striped dress this week. Here we see her and Floria Gu during a reception for winners of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition at Buckingham Palace.

