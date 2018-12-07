13 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: Best outfits of the week

Which is your favourite royal look of the week?

Members of the royal family looking chic in Coral (aka Pantone’s Colour of the year for 2019)
mary

It's been another fantastic week for royal style from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, who has showcased three stunning ensembles, and foreign royals such as the super chic Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary. The Duchess of Cornwall sported an on-trend cape and the Queen looked radiant in a festive turquoise coat, too. Catch up on all the gorgeous outfits here!

Princess Mary

Such a stylish look! We loved Princess Mary of Denmark's sophisticated pink coat dress with metallic bead embellishment and a matching hat for a visit to Latvia. We'd totally wear this!

sarah-ferguson-black-skirt-yellow-top-instagram

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah, Duchess of York looked fabulous in this sheer yellow blouse and black skirt in Dubai on Thursday evening. Her assistant shared a picture of the former wife of Prince Andrew enjoying an evening out with Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

sophie-wessex-pale-blue-dress-headscarf

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie wore this elegant light blue dress and headscarf for a visit to the largest Sikh temple in London - Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Southall – with her husband Prince Edward. Her pastel blue dress was just like a Tiffany jewellery box!

camilla-parker-bowles-reindeer-kids

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla nailed it in this chic monochrome striped dress and matching cape on Thursday, when she welcomed children to a Christmas event at Clarence House.

kate-middleton-trousers

The Duchess of Cambridge

It's Kate in trousers! Yes, the royal is rarely seen in the garment, however she donned this sophisticated ensemble - an olive green blazer by Smythe, trousers by Jigsaw and a simple white T-shirt – for a visit to the RAF base in Cyprus.

kate

The Duchess stunned in this beautiful pale blue dress with incredible silver embellishments at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. She finished off the look with a diamond tiara, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

prince-william-kate-middleton

Kate got into the festive spirit on Tuesday afternoon when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Place with husband Prince William. She wore a stunning red checked skirt by Emila Wickstead and a cashmere cardigan by Brora.

queen-coat

The Queen

Doesn't the Queen look fantastic? The monarch wore this vibrant turquoise coat dress with black velvet lapels and coordinating buttons for a visit to the UK's oldest children's charity, Coram, in London on Wednesday.

princess-eugenie-instagram

Princess Eugenie

Fresh from her beautiful wedding, Eugenie stepped out in this stylish blue, red and white striped shirt dress for an event celebrating the Royal Air Force turning 100. Fab!

letizia-dress

Queen Letizia

We're still talking about this dress. The Spanish Queen surprised us all this week, wearing a very revealing plunging lace cocktail dress to a concert in Madrid. The sleeveless outfit featured a pleated skirt, and seriously daring top section. Such a trend-setter!

letizia-red

The monarch went for a more demure look on Thursday, wearing this elegant crimson dress for the 40th Anniversary of Spanish Constitution event in Madrid.

maxima

Queen Maxima

How amazing does Queen Maxima look in this outfit?! The Netherlands royal pulled out all the fashion stops in this super chic mustard yellow and navy patterned outfit with matching hat at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. Love it!

rania

Queen Rania

Always the style icon, Queen Rania looked incredible in this simple navy wrap dress with a black belt this week. The royal visited the Queen Rania Teacher Academy in Amman.

