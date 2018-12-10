16 Photos | Fashion

Let these royals give you a lesson in how to wear lace this party season

meghan

There are some fashions that just suit Christmas time perfectly, don't you think? Sequins? Yes. Glitter? Yes. Lace? Absolutely. Elegant, a little bit sexy and always classic: it's the perfect material for a festive party and you just have to look at the likes of Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle to see why. To show you exactly how it should be done, we've rounded up members of the royal family from around the world looking simply stunning in winter-ready lace in a variety of jewel-like hues.

 

Meghan Markle

Way back in 2012, well before Harry, Meghan attended the A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power event in Los Angeles and stunned photographers wearing a classic navy, lace mini-dress.  

beatrice-lace

Princess Beatrice

Looking ultra demure and elegant, Princess Beatrice was snapped at the Victoria & Albert museum in June 2017 in a absolutely gorgeous midi lace dress by Self Portrait - a label that Kate Middleton loves too.

diana-lace

Princess Diana 

Diana, Princess of Wales showed exactly how to pull-off white lace without looking like a bride while attending the Birthright Benefit in 1987.

diana-navy-lace

Princess Diana 

The most dreamy sequined lace dress that would be literally perfect for all Christmas cocktail parties was showcased by Diana in 1995 when she attended Beaufort Hunt.

kate-lace-again

Kate Middleton

Not only is this dress one of our favourite royal lace moments of all time, it's actually one of our favourite looks Kate Middleton's ever worn. She opted for this floor length number for the War Horse premiere in London in 2012.

kate-middy

Kate Middleton

Kate just looks so incredibly regal in the black lace sleeved evening gown she wore to the Royal Variety Performance in 2014, don't you think?

kmid

Kate Middleton

The ultimate lady, Kate proved her love affair with lace was still going strong in 2016 when she opted for this ultra elegant dress coat to attend the annual Commonwealth ceremony at Westminster Abbey. THIS is how you wear lace during the daytime.

kmiddy-lace

Kate Middleton

Sexy but still classy, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed in this Dolce & Gabbana plum lace cocktail dress for an event with the Chinese President and his wife in 2015.

princess-di

Princess Diana 

Proving you can rock the trend without going all out, Diana attended a play in Aberdeenshire in a royal blue velvet dress that elegantly featured just a panel of lace across the neckline.

princess-eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Back in 2013, Princess Eugenie gave a speech in Hanover and chose a smart black dress with lace sleeve detailing. It's a style both Meghan and Kate have opted for in the past…

kate-lace

Kate Middleton

Indeed Kate rocked the trend in New York two years later in 2015 and…

kate-middleton-green-lace

Kate Middleton

...once again in 2017 to the Portrait Gala in London. How amazing is emerald lace?

princess-mary

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

In January 2017, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attended a hosted by the Icelandic President and chose a gorgeous berry Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress for the occasion.

queen-letizia-lace

Queen Letizia of Spain

You can always, always rely on Queen Letizia of Spain for style inspiration and the absolutely show-stopping dove grey lace dress she wore to a gala dinner in 2015 only proved this further.

queen-l-lace

Queen Letizia of Spain

How amazing is the nude and black lace gown that Queen Letizia wore to the October 2016 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Spain? Want. Want. Want.

royal-lace

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

You'd know Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is royal even if she wasn't wearing a crown in this lace dress, right? She attends the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist and looked utterly stunning in the burgundy gown.

