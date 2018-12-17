13 Photos | Fashion

Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year

Who do you think should be crowned best dressed?

...
Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year
You're reading

Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year

1/13
Next

Love the snow? Here's the royals rocking skiwear through the years
Prince Harry wearing a suit with wife Meghan Markle

When Duchess Meghan steps out, her outfits instantly sell out. The same goes for Duchess Kate, and the foreign royal ladies, but we can’t forget the royal men who have bucket loads of style. From Prince Harry to Prince William, King Felipe to Prince Carl Philip, we’ve rounded up the fellas who give good style with every public appearance. Whether they’re suave in suits, cool in casuals or dressed up in uniform - and we all know a uniform is a hit with the ladies! Keep scrolling (or swiping) to see the men that we think are super stylish with every outing. Ready?

 

Prince Harry

 

Ever since Prince Harry found the love of his life, the Duchess of Sussex, he has really upped his game when it comes to fashion. His suits have got more tailored, he has discovered a love for green (Meghan’s favourite colour) and he has embraced an off-duty wardrobe to rival a male model in the South of France. Here he is arriving at Dublin airport looking very suave indeed.

 

SEE PICS! Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018

Prince William wearing his uniform

Prince William

 

We needed to include Prince William in his uniform - he always just looks so well put together, whether he’s out with his wife Kate or with his children, the Duke of Cambridge looks stellar at all times. Here is is representing Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

 

ROYAL STYLE: Duchess Kate's Christmas Day outfits: Every single look so far

Peter Phillips wearing a suit and a hat with his wife Autumn Phillips

Peter Phillips

 

From the lilac tie to the brown fedora, there’s a lot to love about the Queen's oldest grandson in this photo. He was seen arriving with his wife at the Cheltenham Racecourse - we have to say, Autumn Phillips is one lucky lady.

Prince Carl Philip wearing a suit with his wife Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland

 

Prince Carl Philip is a major heartthrob, and it’s easy to see why. He’s not bad on the eye, is he? Here is on the red carpet with his gorgeous wife Princess Sofia of Sweden at Idrottsgalan, the annual Swedish sports awards gala. Whether Prince Carl is dressed up, down, or in uniform, he always (always!) looks good.

Prince Haakon wearing a suit with his wife Princess Mette Marit of Norway

Prince Haakon of Norway

 

Princess Mette Marit of Norway looked delightful in red (royal ladies really know how to pull off a red dress!) but we can’t help but be impressed with Prince Haakon’s handsome look. The blue tie and the jazzy belt tells us that Haakon doesn’t take fashion too seriously and likes to have a bit of fun.

Pierre Casiraghi wearing a suit with wife Beatrice Borromeo

Pierre Casiraghi

 

It’s easy to swoon over Princess Caroline's son Pierre Casiraghi - he is very handsome, and has a legion of fans. When Pierre and his wife Beatrice Borromeo attended the Emporio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week, all eyes were on this attractive couple. They make a well-dressed double act, don’t they?

 

Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah wearing a suit with Prince William

Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah

 

With Queen Rania as your mother, we imagine style runs in the family. When Crown Prince of Jordan met with Prince William, all eyes were on the royal outing and his stylish get-up.

Louis Spencer wearing a suit at the royal wedding with his sisters and his mother

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp

 

When Louis Spencer attended the May royal wedding with sisters Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and mother Victoria Lockwood, all eyes were on the devilishly attractive man who looked beaming with joy. The son of Princess Diana’s brother even had Nicki Minaj joking about marrying him.

 

MORE: 9 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

King Felipe wearing a suit

King Felipe VI of Spain

 

Queen Letizia’s husband, King Felipe, showed his style prowess as he walked the streets of Antigua Guatemala during the XXVI Ibero-American Summit. The polka dot tie mixed with the pinstripe suit proves that this guy isn’t afraid to take risks with his fashion.

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece wearing a suit with his wife Princess Marie Chantal of Greece

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece

 

Look at how gorgeous this couple look! Prince Pavlos of Greece and Princess Marie Chantal of Greece were photographed at The Crown Prince's 50th birthday in Denmark. Both dressed up in their finest evening wear, we just love how dapper Prince Pavlos looks.

 

SPARKLE TIME! Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Diana in head-to-toe 

Jack Brooksbank wearing a suit with wife Princess Eugenie

Jack Brooksbank

 

We could have included a photo of Jack Brooksbank on his wedding day with his bride, Princess Eugenie of York, but we felt this photo really sums up Jack’s overall style. With his smart, navy suit and his pastel yellow tie, it’s easy to see why we think he has bags of style.

Prince Charles wearing a suit

Prince Charles

 

It has been quite the year for Prince Charles. He’s become a grandfather for a third time, had two royal weddings, a small royal tour in Africa and a big birthday, not to mention an award to accept at the 2018 GQ Awards. Phew! We’re tired for him, he has definitely earned himself a break from getting all dressed up.

Prince George at the royal wedding

Prince George

 

Prince George is definitely one to watch in the style stakes - and we needed to include him in this list, even though he’s still young and finding his own personal style. But whether he’s charming us in church during a royal wedding, or looking cute in shorts out playing with his little sister, he’s always bringing his A-game with his outfit.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries