10 Photos | Fashion

The New Year style resolutions to make for 2019 - according to the royal ladies!

Looking to get the best out of your wardrobe in 2019? Read on…

...
The New Year style resolutions to make for 2019 - according to the royal ladies!
You're reading

The New Year style resolutions to make for 2019 - according to the royal ladies!

1/10
Next

Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year
queen-rania

Yes, it's that time of year again when you're thinking about what you'd like to change in the new year and if you're anything like us, it might have something to do with your wardrobe. Here, we look to the leading ladies of the world - from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia - for the ultimate style commandments so we can look our very best throughout 2019. 

 

Amp up your workwear like Queen Rania

 

Bored of your work clothes? Why not freshen things up a little with a different approach to looking smart. With so many options nowadays, from trousers suits to pleated skirts, make like a royal on duty and be fashionable and work-ready at the same time. 

queen-maxima

Colour clash like Queen Maxima

 

Often when people wear colour, they carefully plan it out but clashing can seriously work well when making a sartorial statement and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has proven this over the years with many of her amazing gowns. It does require a degree of braveness but go bold and bright…

meghan

Discover new designers like the Duchess of Sussex

 

You can always rely on royals to champion new designers. Kate did it with the likes of Issa, Goat and Beulah and Meghan caused Line The Label's website to crash when she wore the previously unknown brand to announced her engagement to Prince Harry. This year, seek them out for yourself - not only will you be helping creatives, you'll be wearing garms that no else is... yet.

 

CHECK OUT: Royals wearing their best party dresses - and yes, we're talking head-to-toe sequins

princess-diana

Dress to impress (at all times!) like Princess Diana

 

In an Insta-world where everybody wears trainers now, you probably can't remember the last time you properly dressed up, right? Mark out occasions this year to doll up and bring out all of your finery - nothing will make you feel more elegant. If you need inspiration, just look to Princess Diana who always looked flawless when dressed to the nines. 

kate

Buy less, buy smart like the Duchess of Cambridge

 

We're all guilty of it - buying the latest pieces that you only wear once before forgetting them. Not only is that a waste of money and precious wardrobe space, it's terrible for the environment. Take a leaf out of Kate's book and 'buy less, buy smart'. She invests in good quality, timeless styles that she can wear over and over again which is much better than buying lots of cheap pieces that likely go out of fashion or fall apart. 

lady-amelia

Try a bold new trend like Lady Amelia Windsor 

 

Challenge yourself to get out of your wardrobe rut and try a few new bold trends this year. All the inspiration you need? Lady Amelia Windsor's Instagram account. 

 

STYLE QUEENS: All the royals who've stepped out wearing Gucci

queen-letezia

Find your perfect fit like Queen Letizia

 

It's really important to find out what shapes suit you. Meghan looks fabulous in suit jackets, Kate suits skinny jeans, Queen Letizia stuns in shift dresses - yes, they all know what makes them look good and how to work it. Make it your mission this year to find your go-to silhouette. Getting dressed in the morning will become way less of a nightmare. 

duchess-of-cornwall

Accessories, accessories, accessories like the Duchess of Cornwall

 

Adding a good pair of heels, a hat, a necklace or a scarf will totally transform and elevate your look. 

queen-letezia-mango

Mix high-end with high street like Queen Letizia

 

You don't have to have a stacked bank account in order to look like royalty. Queen Letizia has worn the likes of Mango many times over the years, Kate loves Reiss and Zara and Meghan is known to be partial to a Marks and Spencers knit. The winning pieces are there, you just have to find them. 

 

BEAUTY: When royals go glam! Party beauty looks from Kate, Meghan, Charlene and MORE

the-queen

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - a valuable lesson from the Queen

 

Look, if you've got your thing going, you look presentable and you feel good - don't change things up. Just look at the Queen, matching her hat to her coat never fails her and she's been buying the same pair of shoes for over 50 years. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries