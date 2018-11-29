15 Photos | Fashion

Royal gift ideas from Buckingham Palace! What to buy someone who loves the royal family

Wait until you see the gin gift set...

...
Royal gift ideas from Buckingham Palace! What to buy someone who loves the royal family
Royal gift ideas from Buckingham Palace! What to buy someone who loves the royal family

Whether you've got a friend who loves the Queen, or a family member who swoons over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, these are the Christmas gift ideas you need to see. From a cute Corgi keyring (see above) to official food merchandise from Buckingham Palace. Trust us when we say - you'll want everything!

 

Any fans of the Queen will know she loves Corgie dogs so this cute little keyring is the perfect gift for anyone who loves her Majesty. 

Buckingham Palace Red Corgie Keyring, £12.50. 

buckingham-palace-gift-book
2/15

This book is the first official publication to explore the festive traditions of generations of the royal family, through more than 150 objects, photographs, and documents from the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives, many published for the first time.

A Royal Christmas by Louise Cooling, £12.95

buckingham-palace-gift-calendar
3/15

If you have a friend who loved that gorgeous day in May when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said 'I do', this is the gift for them. They can relive the moment every day of 2019 - it's the gift that keeps on giving. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal Wedding Calendar, £12.95

buckingham-palace-gift-bag
4/15

Now that plastic carrier bags are a big no-no, this is the perfect bag to take with you to do your weekly shop - it's eye catching and chic, and makes for the perfect present for any fan of the royals. 

Windsor Castle Jucco Bag, £5.95

buckingham-palace-gift-brooch
5/15

Calling all bling lovers! Sometimes buying a friend jewellery is hard, you don't know what they'll like, but any royal friend will love this brooch. The Queen's Jardine Star Brooch, a late-Victoria diamond star brooch, was bequeathed in 1981 by Lady Jardine and worn by Her Majesty at the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in June 2012. 

Buckingham Palace Star Brooch, £80

buckingham-palace-gift-dog-bowl
6/15

This dog bowl is finished with 24 carat gold, need we say more?

Buckingham Palace Dog Bowl, £25.

buckingham-palace-gift-cards
7/15

Christmas and games go together like gin and tonic, so these bespoke Buckinham Palace playing cards and what any royal fan needs.

Buckingham Palace Red Leather Pouch With Playing Cards, £12.95

buckingham-palace-gift-gin
8/15

Know a royal fan who loves gin? This is the gift for them! It features a GB Gin, two Potato Vodkas, one Elegant Gin, one Pink Grapefruit Gin, one Seville Marmalade, one Sloe and Mulberry Gin, one Marmalade Vodka, one Rhubarb Vodka, one Smoked Vodka and one Elderflower Liqueur. Cheers!

Buckingham Palace Set of 12 Festive Spirits, £75

buckingham-palace-gift-chocs
9/15

Who doesn't love salted caramel? Yum. Fans of the royals will love this sweet tasty gift because they're tied with a lovely red 'Buckingham Palace' ribbon. 

Buckingham Palace Salted Caramel Chocolates, £8.95

buckingham-palace-gift-decoration
10/15

This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves Christmas - they'll treasure it for years to come. 

Buckingham Palace Guardsman Tree Decoration, £12.95

buckingham-palace-gift-diary
11/15

This would be the perfect stocking filler - or a Secret Santa gift - for any royal fan. And what's more, it's embossed with a gold Buckingham Palace crest design.

Buckingham Palace 2019 Pocket Diary, £4.95

buckingham-palace-gift-mince-pies
12/15

You can't go wrong with the gift of food! These mince pies are perfectly baked with crumbly pastry packed with plump, juicy vine fruits, tangy peels and spices.

Buckingham Palace Mince Pies, £5.95 

buckingham-palace-gift-pen
13/15

This brass pen with gold plating is very special indeed - it features a design inspired by the wall moldings on the pillars in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace Fountain Pen, £45

buckingham-palace-gift-socks
14/15

You literally can't go wrong with socks so these will make for the perfect gift for the royal fan in your life. 

Buckingham Palace Bright Red Corgi Socks, £16

buckingham-palace-gift-pjs
15/15

Erm, do these come in adult sizes please?

Buckingham Palace Guardsman Pyjamas For Children, £15.95

All photos courtesy of Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

