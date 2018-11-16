It's officially party season – and the shops are full of sequins, sparkles and tinsel – so who better to give us some fashion inspiration than our favourite royal ladies? While head-to-toe shimmer might seem a little glam for the generally formal royal family, we can confirm that even the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan love a sequin or two – and the proof is in the pudding with these incredible outfits from over the years.
Equally, Princess Diana paved the way for pavé during her time, most memorably wearing an emerald green sequin gown by Catherine Walker at a film premiere in 1986. The likes of Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden are also known to be partial to a bit of sparkle – so scroll down through our gallery to see all their most glittering sequin gowns…