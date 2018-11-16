15 Photos | Fashion

Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Beatrice in head-to-toe sequins

...
Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Beatrice in head-to-toe sequins
You're reading

Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Beatrice in head-to-toe sequins

1/15
Next

This TV star just confirmed their Strictly Come Dancing 2019 appearance
kate-blue-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

It's officially party season – and the shops are full of sequins, sparkles and tinsel – so who better to give us some fashion inspiration than our favourite royal ladies? While head-to-toe shimmer might seem a little glam for the generally formal royal family, we can confirm that even the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan love a sequin or two – and the proof is in the pudding with these incredible outfits from over the years.

Equally, Princess Diana paved the way for pavé during her time, most memorably wearing an emerald green sequin gown by Catherine Walker at a film premiere in 1986. The likes of Princess Beatrice, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden are also known to be partial to a bit of sparkle – so scroll down through our gallery to see all their most glittering sequin gowns…  

kate-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

What a wow moment for the Duchess of Cambridge! Kate wore this stunning floor-length dress by Jenny Packham to the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in 2013. She let the statement gown do the talking by leaving her hair long and loose, and keeping her accessories minimal.

kate-middleton-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

She also made sure to turn heads at the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Perk's Field in 2011, where she wore this beautiful neutral number – again by Jenny Packham. One of our favourite royal gowns ever, we reckon!

meghan-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

They don't call it the 'Markle Sparkle' for nothing! Back in her days as an actress, the Duchess of Sussex wore this glamorous LBD to a fashion show in 2012. We think her sleek ponytail is the perfect accompaniment to her striking outfit.

meghan-royal-variety
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

For her first-ever appearance at the Royal Variety Performance since joining the royal family, Meghan chose this sparkling embroidered top by Safiya, which was teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels.

meghan-markle-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

In 2013, she couldn't resist a bit of winter sparkle at a swanky Golden Globe Awards after party, either. Beautiful.

diana-emerald-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Princess Diana's iconic emerald sequin dress, which she wore to the premiere of film Biggles at the Plaza Cinema on Lower Regent Street, London, UK, in May 1986.

diana-starlight-express-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

She clearly loved wearing a bit of sparkle for glamorous film premieres, because she also chose this pretty ensemble for the premiere of Starlight Express in 1984.

princess-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Princess Beatrice stepped out for the Global Gift Gala in November, looking incredible in a Gucci crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown – which sells online for £3,500. We reckon she looked picture-perfect in the floor-length frock, which she teamed with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewellery and soft and natural makeup.

princess-beatrice-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
10/15

But back in 2011, she showed she'd always had a love for sequins at the pre-wedding dinner before Prince William and Kate's big nuptials – wearing this gorgeous pink and silver gown.

diana-blue-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

We love Diana's flapper-girl styling of this royal blue sequinned evening dress, which she wore to a dinner hosted by Emperor Hirohito in Japan in 1986. Her gown was made by designer Yuki, which she teamed with a sapphire and diamond headband made from jewels which she had reset from the Saudi suite - converting the watch into a choker to wear on her forehead.

princess-victoria
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

How gorgeous does Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden look in this striking emerald gown? She wore it to the lavish Nobel Prize ceremony at Stockholm's Town Hall in 2012.

crown-princess-victoria
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

She also looked gorgeous in a nude sequin gown at the inauguration of King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands in 2013. We love her slicked-back hair and cosy jacket, which adds even more glamour!

princess-victoria-sequins
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

Victoria also wore this slinky number to the wedding party of Princess Alexia of Greece back in 2007. 

queen-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Queen Letitizia of Spain, just like her fellow royal ladies, is also a big fan of sparkle – even wearing a sequinned blazer to a 2011 engagement in Oviedo, Spain. Perfectly-tailored trousers, a white blouse and classic pointed heels completed the look.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries