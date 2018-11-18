24 Photos | Fashion

Kate Middleton's best ever hat moments - and there's a lot of them

She always brings her A-game

...
Kate Middleton's best ever hat moments - and there's a lot of them
You're reading

Kate Middleton's best ever hat moments - and there's a lot of them

1/24
Next

Danny Dyer reveals heartbreaking reason behind EastEnders break
Kate Middleton Christmas Day outfit headband by Jane Taylor
1/24

The Duchess of Cambridge always wows with her chic and stylish headwear, we think you'll agree! Whether it's a race-day look at Royal Ascot, wedding guest chic in Windsor or more formal royal duties, Kate sure knows how to rock a great hat – and of course, she maintains a strong relationship with many of the UK's most exclusive milliners. But, it's not just pillbox hats and fascinators that take her fancy – Kate has been seen in everything from cowboy hats to flower crowns, and we love her for it! She's even a pro at wearing her headwear perfectly in-place, and styling her hair to suit each shape. And for that perfect slanted look? Word is, she always wears her hat over her right eye, as per tradition – just above the eyebrow is most flattering, apparently.

And just to prove it, we've rounded up her best-ever hat looks, from Philip Treacy show-stoppers to gorgeous Jane Taylor pieces – enjoy…

 

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Halo Band on Christmas day 2018 - pictured above. The unique accessory is by Jane Taylor the milliner and came in burgundy and black, which perfectly matched Kate’s Christmas day outfit. Talking about the look, Jane said: "The Royal family do a fantastic job at supporting British brands. They inspire fresh trends which is thrilling to see, putting modern millinery on the map year-round!" What’s more, you can also buy this accessory, that's if you have a spare £830 in the bank.

Kate Middleton's best hats
2/24

On Remembrance Day, the Duchess wore an appropriate black bowler-style hat with a swooping brim by Jane Corbett to match her Diane Von Furstenberg coat.

Kate Middleton's best hats
3/24

Kate’s mulberry-coloured, Jane Corbett-designed headpiece stole headlines around the world after she sported the couture creation for her first official Royal Christmas Church Service in 2011.

Kate Middleton's best hats
4/24

The Duchess charmed on St. Patrick’s Day 2012 in an emerald coat and a Lock & Co brown pillbox hat.

Kate Middleton's best hats
5/24

For her first-ever Buckingham Palace Garden Party, the Duchess was a picture of pink perfection in a rosy Jane Corbett hat that featured delicate lace underlay.

Kate Middleton's best hats
6/24

Kate was ravishing in a vivid red Sylvia Fletcher hat for the Queen’s River Pageant celebration in 2012, which she paired with an Alexander McQueen dress.

Kate Middleton wearing Jane Taylor hat
7/24

Sporting a feminine, net-trimmed Jane Taylor fascinator, the Duchess was demure and sophisticated while attending the Queen's Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Kate Middleton's best hats
8/24

The royal’s saucer-shaped Rachel Trevor-Morgan cocktail hat was the perfect accessory for her blue M. Missoni coat – a look she would recycle in 2014 for a friends wedding (but with a different chapeau, of course!).

Kate Middleton's best hats
9/24

Riding about town in a horse-drawn carriage – and wearing an ice blue Jane Corbett creation atop of her perfectly coiffed yet windswept tresses – Kate cut a regal figure at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2012.

Kate Middleton's best hats
10/24

She may have been riding the subway, but pregnant Kate looked stylish as ever in a teal coat and an elegant black fascinator as she paid a visit to the London Underground.

Kate Middleton's best hats
11/24

For 2011’s Trooping the Colour event – one of the most formal royal engagements of the year – the Duchess paired her ivory Alexander McQueen coat with an oversized Lock & Co. hat.

Kate Middleton's hat at Prince Louis's christening
12/24

For the royal christening, Kate coordinated with baby Prince George in an all-ivory ensemble and a pale cream Jane Taylor beret.

Kate Middleton's best hats
13/24

The practical royal recycled her blue M. Missoni coat for a friends’ wedding in 2014, but she jazzed up the look with a navy-blue chapeau and a matching clutch.

Kate Middleton's best hats
14/24

Kate looked stunning in a red Catherine Walker coat and Gina Foster hat in the same hue as she stepped out in New Zealand in 2014.

Kate Middleton's best hats
15/24

Topping off her Alexander McQueen coat with a Sylvia Fletcher hat for an engagement in France.

Kate Middleton's best hats
16/24

Beautiful in blush pink as she attended an event in Belgium wearing a design by one of her favourite milliners - Jane Taylor.

Kate Middleton's best hats
17/24

Making her first public appearance since announcing her second pregnancy, Kate pulled out all the stops with a gorgeous grey ensemble consisting of Alexander McQueen and her favourite milliner Jane Taylor.

Kate Middleton's best hats
18/24

For the Remembrance Sunday events in 2014, Kate paid her respect by wearing all black - including this hat by Jane Corbett.

Kate Middleton's best hats
19/24

Pretty in pink! Kate wore her favourite milliner Jane Taylor once again for an official engagement in March 2015.

Kate Middleton wearing Jane Taylor
20/24

The queen of colour coordination, Kate pulled out all the stops with this navy Jane Taylor hat - check out the matching necklace and earrings, too!

Kate Middleton's best hats
21/24

For Trooping the Colour in 2015, Kate wore a bespoke version of Lock & Co's Marisabel Hat, which retailed for £895.

Kate Middleton's best hats
22/24

Kate prefers an off-centre style when it comes to hats, normally one that sits low on her forehead.

Kate Middleton's best hats
23/24

The royal looked stunning at the annual commonwealth service in an £2,500 Erdem coat and topped off the look with a matching wide-brimmed hat by John Boyd, a 90-year-old milliner who was known for designing for Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton wearing a red hat
24/24

The Duchess delighted her fans when she attended Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill wearing a custom-made, maple-leaf fascinator.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries