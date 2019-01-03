11 Photos | Fashion

New Year, new you? Royal ladies show us how to nail workout wear fashion

Time to dust off that sports bra…

...
kate tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

It's a new year, so clearly time to sign up to the gym again and ban all junk food from the house. If that's you (and I know it's me) then remember that exercise isn't all hard work and no play. There's fashion to think about darlings, and that means stylish active wear, which means shopping! And who better than to give us some sporty outfit inspo than those stunning royal ladies. From Duchess Kate to Lady Kitty Spencer, the regal ladies keep in shape with regular workouts – cycling, running, horse riding, tennis, they love a spot of sport.

Check out their workout wear below…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate's superb figure doesn't happen by chance; the stunning royal – who looks pretty amazing after three children – enjoys playing tennis and is thought to take her children swimming regularly at Buckingham Palace. Back in October, the wife of Prince William joined a tennis session on a visit to Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme. Loving the all-black workout look!

kate hockey
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Kate looked fab back in 2012 when she joined the GB hockey team for a practise at London's Olympic Park. We adored her coral leggings, grey hoodie and trainers. So great to see her casual look.

kitty mountain
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Lady Kitty looked incredible back in January 2018 in this pre-run snap. The model and niece of the late Princess Diana shared the photo on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Race you to the top!" Kitty wore workout wear by popular label Sweaty Betty – her neon orange crop top and maroon leggings are ace. Only slight flat stomach envy over here…

sophie wessex cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

The Countess of Wessex

Not many of us can pull of a pair of cycling shorts but somehow Sophie nails it. The Countess looked great in her cycling outfit back in 2016 when she completed the Diamond Challenge cycle ride. The 445 mile course went from Edinburgh to London. Impressive.

beatrice-running
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is a keen runner and here we see her taking part in the Lady Garden 5K & 10K Run in May 2017. The royal looked the part in her coral T-shirt and black leggings. Just the thing we'd wear.

maria olympia
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Maria-Olympia looks amazing post-run in this Instagram photo. We're loving her dark active wear with cute red cap. Totally stealing this look for one's next powerwalk.

charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene was part of the winning team of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in June 2018. She looks so pro in her lycra leggings and team top. Our royal active wear icon.

maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Queen Maxima

How chic is Queen Maxima in her ski get-up? The Netherlands monarch was queen of the slopes in Lech, Austria back in February 2017 in this sleek black and grey outfit.

amelia-windsor
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia is one cool young royal lady! Just look at her funky get up for a walk in the Glens in Scotland in November 2018. She looks fab in her pink tracksuit bottoms, matching hat and trainers and camouflage khaki sweatshirt.

mary jogging
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Princess Mary

The Danish royal is known for her love of running and she showed off her sporty side in 2018 when she joined in the Royal Run in Copenhagen. Mary went for an all navy outfit, which showed off her toned legs and arms.

zara tindall horse riding
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Zara Tindall

Possibly the fittest of all the royals, the Queen's granddaughter is a professional horse rider. Here she is looking smart in her riding boots, jodhpurs and top during the Whately Manor International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire in September 2018.

