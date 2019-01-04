15 Photos | Fashion

Prince William and Kate's best twinning moments in photos

A couple that dresses together, stays together...

...
Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
While the Duchess of Cambridge's polished style always impresses, we love it when she and husband Prince William go the extra step to coordinate. Whether the couple are dressed alike in similar colours or twin from head-to-toe, they always complement one another.

From the early days of their relationship to now, we take a look at the royal couple's best matching moments!

In this photo, back in 2011, the Duke and Duchess could have passed as locals at a rodeo demonstration in Calgary, Canada. The newlyweds showed their fun side, twinning in shirts, jeans and of course, the obligatory white cowboy hats.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Old school matching! Prince William and Miss Middleton looked alike, and so in love, on the day of their graduation from St. Andrew's University in June 2005. Keeping with university tradition, the pair opted for white shirts and black trousers in what became their first twinning photo released to the public.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Red, grey and blue! William and Kate slipped into matching Land Rover polos as they toured the Land Rover BAR boat shed at the America's Cup World Series in July 2016 in Portsmouth, England. They each paired their shirts with jeans and a big smile.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
While on a tour of Canada in 2016, William and Kate visited Haida Gwaii, also known as the Queen Charlotte islands. The couple arrived by canoe and spent the day with First Nations leaders, before heading to the Haida Heritage Centre and museum where they watched a traditional welcome ceremony. The couple didn't leave empty-handed – they were presented with matching Raven's Tail scarves.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Shortly after their royal wedding in April 2011, William and Kate went on tour to Canada and the US. The royals were made honorary members of the Canadian Rangers during an outing to Blatchford Lake, Northwest Territories and gifted bright red matching hoodies. William helped adjust his wife's jumper, which was personalised with her new title, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Royal safari! Between the matching shades, button down shirts, and an identical pose, Kate and William looked totally in sync as they rode in an open air Jeep. The couple were on safari at Kaziranga National Park in Guwahati, India during their 2016 royal tour.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
The royals looked like two peas in a pod, wrapped up in waterproofs and sporting sunglasses for their ride on the Shotover Jet in New Zealand. The best bit about their matching outfits? Their personalised life jackets that had their official titles stitched on.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
The royals nailed ski chic during their tour of Norway in February. William beat the chill in a blue ski jacket, while Kate hid her baby bump under a red quilted KJUS Duana jacket.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
William and Kate's visit to Aston Villa Football Club was particularly exciting for the Duke, who is a well-known fan of the club. The royals bundled up in matching puffer jackets, with the Prince opting for a trendy blue North Face jacket, and Kate nailing winter chic in a red coat. The pair were visiting the club to hear more about the work of the Coach Core programme.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Once again, the royal husband and wife were totally twinning in BAR gear. They shared a joke with Sir Ben Ainslie during a visit to the headquarters of Britain's Land Rover-backed BAR team during the America's Cup World Series event in July 2015 in Portsmouth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
Two months after their royal wedding, William and Kate went on tour to the US and Canada. The couple posed for an official portrait at Clarence House beforehand, looking perfectly in sync and at their most formal in matching dark navy suits.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
It was a jumper and trainers look for this royal pair. William and Kate coordinated with each other in cosy sweaters, trousers and trainers, blending together in khaki colours as they attended a Rippa Rugby tournament in New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess were on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, which marked the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in matching outfits
In February 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents travelled up north to Sunderland, where they visited a new bridge, the Northern Spire. The couple were one of the first to walk across the bridge, which will help improve links between the Port of Sunderland and the city centre.

While the visit was definitely out of the ordinary for the royal pair, what we loved most was the fact they had to don matching fluorescent safety vests and hard hats for the excursion. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton in matching outfits
When Willam and Kate took part in preparations for a Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre in London back in March 2018, the pair donned matching aprons. We wonder if they have his ‘n’ hers at home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton dressed alike
It’s not often we see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rocking similar trousers, but when the pair paid a visit to Cyrus to meet family members and personnel at the Akrotiri Royal Air Force base, we spied the couple were sporting very similar looks.

