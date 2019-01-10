10 Photos | Fashion

Pregnant Meghan stuns at Smart Works - and wait 'til you see her fierce shoes!
Happy New Year royal style watchers! Just like us, Europe's royal ladies took a well-deserved break over the festive period so it was rather quiet on the regal outfit front. However, it's now back to work and some of our favourite Duchesses, Queens and Princesses have returned to the royal engagements circuit showcasing some chic ensembles. This week, Duchesses Meghan and Kate wore some gorgeous coats, Spain's Queen Letizia rocked two cool jackets and Zara Tindall wowed from her Australia holiday.

Catch up on the first style watch of 2019 below…

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan looked radiant on Thursday when she visited Smart Works, one of her newly announced patronages. The wife of Prince Harry dressed her blooming bump in a chic black dress by the designer Hatch with a tan coat by Oscar de la Renta. Her animal-print shoes were a particular talking point, giving her outfit that extra wow factor.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked stunning in a blue Catherine Walker & Co coat on Sunday when she attended church with Prince William for the first time in 2019. Underneath, the Duchess wore her navy and white polka dot dress from LK Bennett, which she coordinated with a blue Jane Taylor headband, purple pointed Prada pumps, gloves and a Jimmy Choo clutch bag.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish monarch has stepped out in three sophisticated outfits this past week, retaining her reputation as one of HELLO!'s most stylish royals. Thursday saw Letizia wear this absolutely gorgeous red dress to Madrid's National Sports Awards in Madrid. Loving the frill detail at the waist and matching bag and heels.

On Wednesday, Letizia attended a meeting in Madrid, wearing a white blouse by Boss underneath a gorgeous black military-style jacket from Zara with a pair of tailored black trousers.

On 6th January, Letizia stunned in a bespoke Felipe Varela velvet gown with Armani tweed jacket at the military parade at Madrid's Royal Palace.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Princess Mary wowed in a beautiful floor-length navy gown for a New Year's reception for officers from the Armed Forces and the Danish Emergency Management Agency.

Zara Tindall

Zara looks to be having a wonderful time in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, after competing in the Gold Coast's Magic Millions Polo Tournament. The royal looked elegant on Tuesday afternoon in a casual look, wearing a white sleeveless blouse, white jeans and trainers.

On Sunday, Zara wore another stunning outfit for a formal evening event for the tournament. Her pretty cream frock was made by one of Zara's favourite Australian fashion brands, White Label Noba and sold out online almost as soon as the royal wore it.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Mathilde visited the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium on Tuesday, dressing chicly in a metallic coatdress with a black geometric pattern, which she teamed with black heels and a clutch bag of the same hue.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

We love Maria-Olympia's cosy rainbow striped jumper in this Instagram snap! The royal was pictured in a lodge, presumably at a ski resort or winter hideaway. "Just too cool for school," wrote one of her followers.

