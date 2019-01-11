20 Photos | Fashion

Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram

It's a fact: The Queen loves neon…

Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram
Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram

Neon - it’s absolutely everywhere right now. Remember when Blake Lively stepped out in a head-to-toe neon green suit to promote her new movie? And who can forget Kendall Jenner’s epic neon green eyeliner over Christmas... And don’t get us started on Emily Blunt’s subtle take on the trend with her beautiful Roksanda dress. With this in mind, we’ve decided to take a look through the archives for all the times the royal ladies have taken a trip on the wild side. Granted, you don’t see royals wearing neon eyeliner very often (or ever), but they do embrace their inner raver at times. Scroll down to see the times royals have worn neon…

The Queen wearing neon green
The Queen

Ok, it’s essential that we start with the Queen. She loves a bright colour - it’s her MO after all - and it’s for a very good reason. According to her daughter-in-law the Countess of Wessex, the Queen sports the super brights to ensure that members of the public stand a chance of seeing her through the crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," Sophie explained in the documentary The Queen at 90. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen's hat as she went past."

 

Princess Eugenie wearing a neon fascinator hat
Princess Eugenie

For a visit to Ascot in 2009, Princess Eugenie wore a vibrant neon green hair fascinator which clashed perfectly with her purple jacket. This royal isn’t afraid of colour, that’s for sure.

 

Meghan Markle wearing a dress with a neon stripe
The Duchess of Sussex

Ok, so Meghan prefers muted colours now that she’s a bonafide Duchess, but back in her Suits days, the Hollywood star wore a lot of colour. While we’ve never seen her in head-to-toe neon, she did wear this dress back in 2012 which featured a pop of neon at the trim - and well, that’s enough for us.

 

Meghan Markle wearing neon pink lipstick
The Duchess of Sussex

Later, in 2014, we even saw her wear neon pink lips - this was also before she puckered up for Prince Harry, but we’d love to see her sporting this beauty trend again because it really does suit her.

 

Kate Middleton neon fancy dress outfit
The Duchess of Cambridge 

Another golden oldie, this time Duchess Kate sporting a pair of neon yellow hotpants and a pair of neon pink knee-high socks. No surprise here: She was in fancy dress, but she was dressed up for a very good reason - a charity roller disco organised by Kate. The tongue in cheek event took place at the Renaissance Rooms in London and was attended by the cream of young London, including Holly Branson, Princess Beatrice, Guy Pelly and Kate’s sister Pippa.

 

Kate Middleton neon pink dress
The Duchess of Cambridge

In 2008, a glamorous looking Kate arrived at the Boodles Boxing Ball in this silky pink creation. It's not super neon, but it's definitely a braver choice for the future Duchess of Cambridge.

 

Princess Diana wearing neon blazer
Princess Diana

Talk about style inspiration - we’d totally wear this come Spring. Princess Diana's neon lime blazer teamed with a spotty frock and strappy shoes - it’s pure perfection.

 

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing neon pink trousers
Lady Amelia Windsor

Oh to have a Freaky Friday moment with Lady Amelia Windsor. The young royal model paid a visit to the Emporio Armani front row at London Fashion Week in 2017 and dressed to impress with neon pink trousers.

 

Charlotte Casiraghi wearing a neon green top
Charlotte Casiraghi

Ok, so this is technically fancy dress (we think) but she’s wearing Gucci so it’s allowed. Charlotte attended the Gucci Paris Masters in Paris back in 2014 and showed off her abs in a neon yellow/green crop top with matching neon eyeshadow. She could wear a bin bag and still look cool.

 

Queen Maxima wearing a neon yellow dress
Queen Maxima

Move over Beyonce! Rocking a bright yellow frill dress for an official visit to the Hague, Maxima made quite the dramatic entrance.

 

Queen Rania wearing a neon dress
Queen Rania

Nowadays she wears monochrome and stylish skirt suits, but back in the day Queen Rania had a penchant for colour. Check her out in this neon coral dress - simply stunning.

 

Princess Madeleine on the beach wearing a neon beach dress
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

A different one for you - here’s Princess Madeleine of Sweden sporting a touch of neon on the beach while she posed with her daughter Leonor. The trendy royal wore a Juliet Dunn tunic which is sadly no longer available to buy.

 

Princess Anne wearing a neon yellow dress
Princess Anne

How adorable is this photo?! A young Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II giving a young Prince Edward a swing in the grounds of Frogmore, in Windsor. As well as making us want to go ‘aww’ we also want to go ‘ooh’ over Anne’s neon dress - would love that for our summer holiday.

 

Princess Beatrice wearing a dress with a flash of neon pink
Princess Beatrice

You can’t beat a flash of neon pink - and look at how Princess Beatrice slayed in this red frock with the hit of pink. She took to the blue carpet at a WE day event back in 2018.

 

Princess Sofia wearing a neon pink dress
Princess Sofia of Sweden

When a pregnant Princess Sofia of Sweden attended a merit ceremony at Sophiahemmet College, she did so in a wonderful neon purple/pink colour and it suited her amazingly.

 

Princess Victoria wearing a neon pink dress
Princess Victoria

For the International Swede of The Year Awards in 2014, Princess Victoria of Sweden looked incredible in a neon coral shift dress.

 

Queen Letizia wearing a neon pink jumper with neon green cuffs
Queen Letizia

In 2012, a then Princess Letizia rocked a V-neck jumper which featured not one but two neon hues - a gorgeous pink and a vibrant green. We imagine she wouldn’t wear it with a twee skirt and nude heels now, but we’d definitely rock this with a pair of loose fit straight leg jeans now.

 

Sarah Ferguson wearing a neon pink blazer
Sarah Ferguson

When the Duchess Of York attended the Royal Aero Club Awards in 1987 she wore a highlighter pink blazer that wouldn’t look out of place hanging up in Topshop.

 

Zara Tindall wearing a neon yellow bag
Zara Tindall

For a trip to Ascot in 2016, Zara Tindall went for colour, and lots of it! From the multicoloured dress to the neon handbag and fascinator, she tried a whole new look - and we like it.

 

