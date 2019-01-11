12 Photos | Fashion

Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

Head first…




Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram
Kate Middleton holding Prince George
Photo: © Getty Images
Long associated with school uniforms, (or  Blair Waldorf Gossip Girl!) the humble headband is now one of the hottest hair trends around. After a designer revamp from Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, the headband is officially the most glam - and easy - accessories to rock. You don't even need to style your hair - winning. The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed headbands and we lost count of how many she wore in 2018. We've rounded up all the royals rocking the ultra-glam headgear and you may be surprised at how many wore them before they were officially cool…

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William's wife was spotted at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with Prince George in 2016, and wore a blue pencil dress, a navy jacket and added  a fabric covered, leopard print alice band which kept her lucious mane of hair away from her face as she smiled at waiting photographers.

Princess Diana wearing a jewelled headband
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

You can hardly be surprised that fashion icon Diana, Princess Of Wales sported the headband in the most glamorous way ever, right? In 1986, whilst at a dinner hosted By Emperor Hirohito in Japan, the royal teamed her blue Yuki evening dress with a dazzling sapphire and diamond version. So eye-catching and glittery - it was a total gem. 

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing a floral crown headband
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's gorgeous niece Kitty has been a long-time model for Dolce & Gabbana and is the perfect advert for the brand's stunning floral headbands. In 2017 the 28-year-old sashayed down the catwalk and looked blooming gorgeous with her red rose crown.  

kate-middleton-prince-louis-royal-christening
The Duchess of Cambridge

At the Christening of little Prince Louis in July, Kate turned to her favourite headband designer Jane Taylor to create a total cream dream. Wearing her hair in a chignon, her 'Cassandra' ivory headband featured a thick platform and striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.

Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala wearing a purple dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew wore her most directional outfit yet as she lit up the red carpet at the MET Gala. She topped off her deep purple Alberta Ferretti dress with a selection of bedazzled headbands which gave the illusion of a crown.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a black headband and suit jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of York

In 1998, the Duchess Of York kept it classic as she arrived at the annual Christmas lunch held for members of the Motor Neurone Disease Association in Surrey, teaming her tweed coat with a simple black beaded headband, which looked fabulous with her vibrant red hair.

Kate Middleton wearing a blue coat and a blue blow headband in Sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate took Sunday best to a new level as attended church in Sandringham on Sunday. A vision in blue - she showcased a striking cobalt coat by Catherine Walker, navy Jimmy Choo high heels and a matching bow headband in the same hue by Jane Taylor. It was the first time she had ever worn her hair loose with a headband perching it up. 

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie when they were young wearing headbands
Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Showing they were WAY ahead of their time, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looked beyond adorable at a thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral for the 100th Birthday of the Queen Mother in 2000. The little princesses colour coordinated their shoes, dresses and bags and we can't get over their bow-trimmed headbands. 

Princess Diana wearing a white suit and a black headband
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

In the late 80s, Diana teamed her monochrome Bruce Oldfield suit with a matching black headband as she arrived at the 1986 Expo in Vancouver, Canada. It sat perfectly on her coiffed mane and she added chic pearl earrings into the mix. 

Kate Middleton wearing a burgundy coat on Christmas Day
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Mother-of-three Kate brought all the festive vibes on Christmas Day in 2018  matching her stunning burgundy velvet headband with a double-breasted coat, red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and her trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. The £830 number had a large bow at the back and we would do anything to get our hands on it…

 

Queen Letizia wears a white shirt and star head band
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Letizia of Spain 

Letizia wore a pretty embellished, star headband at Zarzuela Palace in 2014 and no, it wasn't by a high end designer, but children's store Nanos! 

Princess Beatrice wearing a purple dress and headband
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Being Maid of Honour at little sister Princess Eugenie's wedding was a huge moment for Princess Beatrice - and all eyes were on her outfit. Her custom-made Ralph & Russo inky purple frock came with a  matching headband that ensured the royal stood out. 

