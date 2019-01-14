﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

See the royals rocking chic skiwear on their holidays! Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and more

Cosy AND cool...

...
See the royals rocking chic skiwear on their holidays! Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and more
You're reading

See the royals rocking chic skiwear on their holidays! Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and more

1/15
Next

How Laura Whitmore's Love Island wardrobe was carefully planned by super-stylist Angie Smith
Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duke and Duchess Of York all skiing in 1987
1/15

If there's one group that TRULY gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's undoubtedly the royals. Each year, you can rely on the world's most famous families to pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier to carve up some serious powder.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, it's a winter sport that has a long history with the blue-blooded and it shows no signs of slowing as the likes of William and Kate, King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Prince Harry carry on the tradition. Here are some of the best pictures of the royals skiing holidays over the years... 

 

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duchess and Duke Of York

Way back in 1987, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duke and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born. 

 

SEE PICS! Royals wearing headbands 

Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during a skiing holiday in 2005
2/15

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

A charming photograph of Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005. 

Prince Charles and Prince William skiing in the snow
3/15

Prince Charles and Prince William

Looking gloriously '90s, Prince Charles and his eldest son stopped for photographers during their trip to Klosters in 1994. 

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton
4/15

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton saw them using a T-bar drag lift whilst in Klosters in 2008. Three years later, the pair would tie the knot. 

 

RELATED: These are Duchess Kate's most stylish outfits of 2018 – see the pictures

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie skiing
5/15

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The Duchess of York strikes a pose with her girls, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, on their skiing holiday to Verbier. We're loving the sunnies. 

princess-beatrice-sarah-ferguson-skiing
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York

The Yorks were also seen skiing in Verbier back in 2007 - here's Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah looking super happy as they head to the slopes!

princess-eugenie-skiing
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Princess Eugenie

We love this shot of Princess Eugenie rocking a neon look during another visit to Verbier in 2011.

princess diana skiing in a red ski jacket
8/15

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now. 

 

MORE: 9 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

princess-diana-skiwear
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

Diana loved to have fun with her skiing wardrobe! Her braided hairband wouldn't look out of place on our favourite royals today, either.

Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit
10/15

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Isn't this picture of Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit just the sweetest? The four cousins were snapped during an official photocall during a family holiday to Klosters in 1995. 

 

SPARKLE TIME! Royal party dresses! See Duchess Kate, Meghan and Princess Diana in head-to-toe 

kate
11/15

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince Charlotte

This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever.

Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall
12/15

The Danish royal family

The perfect group shot! Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall whilst skiing in Verbier in 2015.

 

ROYAL STYLE: Duchess Kate's Christmas Day outfits

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017
13/15

The Spanish royal family

Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money… 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth skiing
14/15


 

The Belgian royal family

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth never a skip a year on the slopes. Here they are in Switzerland earlier in 2018.

queen-maxima-skiing
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The Dutch Queen opted to wear head-to-toe purple for her holiday in Lech, Austria, in 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...