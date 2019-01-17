6 Photos | Fashion

Who wore it best? Kate and Meghan's most stunning evening gowns compared

Ooh we love a good gown comparison!

Granted, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan are two very different women with their own personal sense of style. But when we saw Meghan step out for Cirque du Soleil's event in London on the 16 January, we couldn't help comparing the royal ladies' gowns. Meghan looked sensational in her Roland Mouret sequinned number – a look that her sister-in-law Kate has dazzled in herself before. So it got us thinking, wouldn't it be fun to compare a few of the Duchess' most gorgeous evening gowns and see which we like best – y'know, just for fun... 

Take a look at the snaps below and decide for yourself…

The pregnancy sequin

Fact: Duchesses Kate and Meghan sure know how to work a sequin. We adore both of their dresses in these photos! Meghan wore this stunning full-length navy sequinned gown with edgy split to the Cirque du Soleil Totem 10th anniversary premiere in London in January and looked amazing. Kate meanwhile, wore a spectacular embellished gown by Jenny Packham with sweetheart neckline and a sheer layer on top during her pregnancy with Prince Louis in 2017. Which dress do you prefer?

Monochrome dresses

How gorgeous do the royal ladies look here?! Meghan's Oscar de la Renta monotone gown with pretty bird design and tulle skirt is the stuff of fairy tales. She wore the outfit to an event in Sydney in October 2018. Kate also knows how to carry off monochrome, wowing back in 2012 in this Alice Temperley nude and black lace dress. Which is your favourite?

Ladies in white

White is such a tough colour to pull off but Meghan and Kate have no trouble at all. Prince Harry's wife looked amazing in this white gown by Irish designer Theia for a reception in Tonga in October 2018. Kate also nailed the look in this gorgeous off-white long-sleeved gown by Roland Mouret back in 2013 at the London premiere of Mandela: long walk to freedom.

Chic black gowns

Meghan totally rocked this sleek Gabriela Hearst black dress back in October 2018 on her and Harry's royal tour or New Zealand. The capped sleeves are so cute, as is the mid-length A-line hem. Kate wore this elegant black tweed dress by Alexander McQueen for a gathering at the British Embassy in Paris in 2017. Note their similar shoes!

Royals in capes

Funny how both royal ladies opted for cool caped dresses during their pregnancies. Meghan wore this fabulous sky-blue dress by the label SAFiYAA on her and Harry's official visit to Fiji in 2018. While Kate shone in this pale pink caped gown by Alexander McQueen on her and William's trip to Norway in February 2018.

Before they were royal

Way back before Kate married William and before Meghan met Harry, the ladies enjoyed nights on the town with their friends. Here we see the ladies in their pre-royal get up: Meghan looks stunning in a multicolour strapless gown, while Kate looks pretty in a white lace mini-dress (seems Kate favoured short styles before joining the royal family). Whose pre-royal look do you like best?

