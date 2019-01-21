12 Photos | Fashion

12 royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses

Kate Middleton wearing a thigh split Self Portrait dress
It's not often that members of the royal family dress a little daringly. Typically they cover up with floor-length gowns or suits but, as it turns out, not all the time. In fact, many ladies of the world's royal families haven't let the trend of the split-legged dress pass them by. From Duchess of Cambridge to the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia, we count our favourite royal split-leg moments…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Proving her power, after Kate wore this £320 thigh-high Self Portrait dress, not only did it (predictably) sell-out instantly, it firmly put the brand on the fashion map. People are still wearing this design today. 

Princess Beatrice wearing a thigh split tuxedo dress
Princess Beatrice

All eyes were on Princess Beatrice back in 2015 when she stepped out to attend the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in London. Wearing a stunning black tuxedo dress (that we can totally see Meghan in, right?), it featured a lapel collar, no sleeves and a daring thigh-high split. 

Princess Diana wearing a floral dress at the Crocodile Dundee premiere
Princess Diana

Always ahead of the game, Princess Diana gave a subtle nod to the thigh-high split trend way back in 1988 when she attended the premier of Crocodile Dundee in London. 

Kate Middleton wearing a cream Roland Mouret dress
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked breathtaking when she arrived for a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club at Claridges in 2012. The cream, high-slit dress was designed by Roland Mouret and proved a hit with fashion critics around the world. 

Meghan Markle wearing a black Givenchy dress
Duchess of Sussex

Proving you don't have to be daring to be on-trend, Meghan opted for this beautiful Givenchy dress which featured a subtle slit for her first solo engagement in 2018. 

Queen Letizia wearing a polka dot dress
Queen Letizia

Experiencing her very own Marilyn Monroe moment, Queen Letizia wowed in this polka-dot split dress while in Salamanca in 2018. 

Meghan Markle's Australian beach dress
Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her holiday-style in this striped beach dress while in Australia during the 2018 Royal Tour. Featuring spaghetti straps, a tie-waist and a side-split, it was the perfect balance of lady-like yet relaxed. 

Meghan Markle wearing a navy work-wear dress
Duchess of Sussex

Once again rocking a demure split dress - this time Meghan looked a lot more work-ready in a navy sleeveless day-dress. Doesn't she prove a split really can work for any occassion?

Princess Victoria wearing lilac and silver dress
Princess Victoria

The Swedish royal looked like a real-deal Disney princess while attending a private dinner on the eve of the wedding of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill back in 2013. The split skirt really gave this gown an edge. 

Princess Sofia wearing a yellow bridesmaid dress
Princess Sofia

This might be our favourite ever look on Princess Sofia of Sweden. Acting as bridesmaid to one of her best friends, the royal nailed her look with this summer-ready yellow, split leg a-symmetric gown.

Princess Victoria wearing a split leg skirt in Stockholm
Princess Victoria

The royal certainly wowed onlookers when she choose this satin, split-legged dress to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Stockholm in January 2018. 

Kate Middleton wearing a blue summer tea dress
Duchess of Cambridge

Clearly a huge fan of a split-thigh silhouette, Kate opted for a summery tea dress featuring the design when she attended a HeadsTogether event in Harlow in 2016. We love this look on her. 

