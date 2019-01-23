12 Photos | Fashion

See Princess Eugenie's most stunning date night outfits

The royal has so many stylish dresses to choose from – vote for your favourite

The annual day of love is approaching and this Valentine's is extra special for one royal couple. February 14th 2019 is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first Valentine's Day as husband and wife. Aww, so sweet! The happy couple married on 12 October 2018, delighting us all with a fairy-tale wedding at Windsor Castle.

Now, as Valentine's approaches, we wonder how the pair are planning on celebrating the day – a romantic meal or weekend away perhaps? Eugenie will be needing a stunning outfit for the date, which is fine, as she has a LOT to choose from. To help her out a bit, we've compiled some of the royal's sexiest dresses.

Green goddess

This is so Eugenie's colour. The royal wowed in this gorgeous jade green dress back in July 2018 at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebration. The perfect outfit for a dinner date with Jack.

Sultry florals

We still adore this edgy floral asymmetrical dress that Eugenie wore to the Serpentine Summer Party in June 2018. It's cool, flattering and has timeless shades. Great for a cocktail bar or theatre trip.

That engagement dress

What better way to reminisce than for Eugenie to don the dress she wore for her and Jack's engagement announcement. Her floral Erdem dress was beautiful and we're sure her hubby would love to see her in it again.

Chic triple-tone

This black, white and beige full-length sleeveless dress looked amazing on the Princess back in December 2017. Just the thing for a romantic soiree.

Multicolour mini

Just love this cute rainbow patterned mini dress, which Eugenie wore for the V&A summer party in June 2017. The royal could re-wear this for a lunch date, dinner date or just about any date.

Marvellous in magenta

If the Princess is after a fun party dress, this is it. Eugenie wore the magenta mini way back in December 2016 for a film screening at London's Soho House.

Lady in red

The look of love. This romantic vibrant red dress is so flattering on Eugenie – she should definitely wear this on Valentine's!

The LBD

Every girl needs an LBD (long black dress) and the royal was breath-taking in this halter neck number in 2016 at a charity event. Love the embellished neckline.

Royal metallics

Another sassy dress from the Princess! Eugenie could call on this old metallic favourite for a trip to a cocktail bar with her beau.

That leather dress

Wow! Look at Eugenie in a leather mini. This dress has enough sex appeal for five date nights. The Princess wore it at cool club Annabel's in January 2016.

The white shift dress

This look means business – in a super chic way. Eugenie stepped out in the stunning frock in July 2014 for the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party.

Gorgeous gown

Eugenie looked amazing in this figure-hugging black gown back in 2011. A definite keeper!

