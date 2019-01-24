11 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: All the week's best outfits from Camilla, Letizia, Victoria and Rania

Ooh we love a good royal fashion parade!

...
Royal style watch: All the week's best outfits from Camilla, Letizia, Victoria and Rania
You're reading

Royal style watch: All the week's best outfits from Camilla, Letizia, Victoria and Rania

1/11
Next

See Princess Eugenie's most stunning date night outfits
camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

It may be freezing outside but that hasn't stopped the royals from dressing stylishly for their public engagements over the past week. We've seen chic winter dresses, stunning long skirts and some divine heels on display. Queen Letizia of Spain has been out and about three times, Duchess Kate once and the Duchess of Cornwall made a surprise outing on Wednesday. Meghan has kept a low profile, no doubt keeping her growing bump cosy at home, while royals Queen Rania, Queen Mathilde and Crown Princess Victoria have all stepped out.

Want to see their stylish outfits? Take a look below…

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla looked so elegant in forest green when she visited the Jewish Care’s Brenmer Centre on Wednesday. The royal donned this classic suit and carried a tote bag of the same hue by DeMellier London. A style win.

letizia heels
Photo: © PA
2/11

Queen Letizia of Spain

Another stonking week for the glamorous Spanish royal! On Wednesday, Letizia wore a gorgeous classic outfit of a pleated white blouse and grey checked skirt by Massimo Dutto. Her heels were the stars of the show though: stunning brown leather stilettos by Magrit.

letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

On Tuesday the royal wore another gorgeous ensemble at the Diplomatic Corps - this time a Hugo Boss cream silk shirt and a Varela maxi skirt with some velvet heels by Uterque.

letizia snakeskin
Photo: © PA
4/11

Letizia stepped out in a skirt from high street store Zara on Monday at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The snakeskin print was seriously cool. She paired it with thigh-high black suede pointed boots and a black, round-neck jumper.

kate middleton green coat
Photo: © PA
5/11

Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge looked fantastic on Tuesday afternoon when she launched a new charity helpline at Family Action. Kate dressed in a green coatdress by Beulah London, with a stylish belt and olive green Jimmy Choos.

victoria
Photo: © PA
6/11

Crown Princess Victoria

The Swedish royal wore this gorgeous maroon dress with matching shoes, belt and earrings on Monday for a special cabinet meeting with the country's new government at Stockholm's Royal Palace. She looked fabulous!

rania
Photo: © PA
7/11

Queen Rania

We're loving the Jordanian Monarch's all-blue outfit with stylish plaid belted jacket. Rania wore the ensemble for the Royals Plant Trees for Arbour Day in Amman.

queen
Photo: © PA
8/11

The Queen

We just love the bright touch of colour on her Majesty's hat in this photo. The Queen attended a service at St Peter's church in Wolferton, near the Sandringham Estate, on Sunday.

queen mathilde
Photo: © PA
9/11

Queen Mathilde

The Belgium Queen's bright orange outfit has really cheered us up! Mathilde wore the elegant dress to a New Year reception on 17 January.

laurentien
Photo: © PA
10/11

Princess Laurentien

The Dutch royal chose this cheerful multi-coloured patterned dress to attend the national reading breakfast in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

charles
Photo: © PA
11/11

Prince Charles

Doesn't his royal highness look dapper in this olive green tweed jacket? The Prince wore the coat for a visit to The Dumfries House Health and Wellbeing Centre in Cumnock on Tuesday.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries