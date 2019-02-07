﻿
Fashion

The 10 most stylish and eligible royals in the world

...
1/10
amelia windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Ooh it's such good fun researching single royals and there's so many of them! Sadly the lovely Prince Harry no longer resides on our list now he's married Meghan Markle, but fear not HELLO! readers, there's still plenty of fashionable single royal men and women out there to read about. From Lady Kitty Spencer and Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg to Prince Philippos and Louis Spencer, these gorgeous young royals are living the dream right now.

Let's take a look at our eligible royals hot list…

Lady Amelia Windsor

English model Amelia, age 23, is making a name for herself in the fashion world and believed to be single. She is the daughter of George Windsor and Sylvana Tomaselli, and her grandfather is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent who is cousin to the Queen.

louis spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Louis Spencer

Handsome Louis, nephew of the late Princess Diana, is the fourth child of Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood and cousin to Princes William and Harry. He's currently studying at Edinburgh University, where we imagine he's rather popular.

beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Princess Beatrice

Our very own Princess Beatrice, 30, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is yet to marry and regularly features on our royal style watch pages for her elegant dress sense. She's rumoured to be dating property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

jean christophe
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Jean-Christophe, Prince Napoléon

French royal Jean-Christophe is one dapper dresser with the CV to match. The son of Prince Charles Napoleon and his first wife Princess Beatrice of Bourbon Two Sicilies, the gorgeous Prince went to Harvard, is fluent in three languages and works as a Private Equity in London. Who knew?

lady kitty
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty is one of the world's most beautiful royal ladies. At age 28, the niece of the late Princess Diana shows no signs of settling down as she travels the world as a top fashion model.

prince philippos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

HRH Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark

Lovely Prince Philppos, 32, is the son of Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece. A notoriously private royal, he lives in New York where he works as an analyst.

maria olympia
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Princess Maria Olympia of Greece

Maria Olympia is one stylish royal lady and was recently spotted at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. The 22.year-old is an American-born model and socialite.

prince mateen
8/10

Prince Mateen of Brunei

The Brunei Prince is quite a catch ladies. Mateen, 27, is gorgeous, clever (he studied at International Studies at Uni in London) AND he's a helicopter pilot. Enough said.

princess elisabeth
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

Thirty-six year old Elisabeth is quite the style icon. The German journalist and author lives In London, where she has worked as style editor-at-large for Vogue Magazine.

nikolai
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Prince Nikolai of Denmark

Wow, Prince Nikolai is turning to a very handsome young man. The 19-year-old model is the elder son of Prince Joachim and his first wife Countess Alexandra.

