Kate Middleton and other royals who have wowed in white evening gowns

Kate Middleton 2019 BAFTAs
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge had an ethereal red carpet moment at the BAFTAs on Sunday, wearing a stunning one-shouldered white evening dress. The floor-length gown, which featured a cinched-in waist and beautiful floral applique detail, saw Kate named as one of the best dressed of the night, holding her own against some of the biggest Hollywood stars.

Kate is not the only royal who has wowed in white; her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Diana are among the other royal family members to have worn classic white gowns in recent years. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the most memorable looks…

Kate Middleton white self portrait dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate stepped out in another chic white gown as she attended a film premiere with the Duke of Cambridge in November 2016. On this occasion the Duchess opted for a white long-sleeved dress featuring a crocheted top and pleated skirt with thigh high split from Self Portrait, a favourite label among royals including the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice.

Kate Middleton Barabara Casasola dress
Photo: © Getty Images
It’s safe to say the Duchess of Cambridge looks wonderful in white. Who can forget this fashion-forward look she wore to the V&A museum in 2016? Kate’s off-the-shoulder midi dress was from Barbara Casasola, which was perfectly styled with pink barely there heels.

Meghan Markle Theia white gown
Photo: © Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful in a bespoke white floor-length gown from New York designer Theia during her royal tour of Tonga in October 2018. Meghan’s minimalistic gown had just a touch of sparkle thanks to embellishment on the shoulders, and her gorgeous accessories, including an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Princess Beatrice white dress Serpentine summer party
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was the belle of the ball at the Serpentine Summer Party back in 2014. The Princess opted for a white cap-sleeve midi dress from Nicholas Oakwell Couture spring-summer 2014 collection, which featured a full skirt and delicate 3D floral appliques.

Princess Diana white one shoulder dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana also recognised the understated elegance of a white gown, and like Kate, loved a one-shoulder style. This crystal-beaded gown was from the Japanese designer Hachi, and was worn by the Princess of Wales to a gala dinner in Washington D.C. in 1985.

Queen Elizabeth white evening gown
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen wore a shimmering white gown to attend a show at the Royal Opera House in 2012. Her Majesty used a mix of fabrics and metallic accents to ensure her monochromatic look was anything but monotone.

Princess Charlene white dress sports awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco has also worn a one-shoulder white gown on the red carpet – choosing to wear her striking choice of eveningwear for the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony with her husband Prince Albert.

Lady Amelia Windsor white Dior dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Not your average royal gown! Lady Amelia Windsor tore the royal rule book by donning this sheer white maxi dress to attend the Christian Dior show as part of New York Fashion Week in September 2017.

Queen Rania white dress fashion for relief
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan’s style never disappoints, and this white floor-length shirt dress is no exception. The royal wore this elegant Givenchy gown to attend the Fashion for Relief gala in 2017, where she received an award for her humanitarian efforts.

Crown Princess Mary white dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess of Mary looked elegant in this one-shouldered gown as she attended a gala dinner ahead of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding.

