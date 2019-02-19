﻿
...
Is this Queen Letizia's most stylish outfit? We think it might be! 
Photo: © Getty Images
All our favourite royal ladies are partial to luxurious designer clothing - from the Duchess of Cambridge's treasured Alexander McQueen pieces to the Duchess of Sussex's love affair with Givenchy – but there's nothing more elegant than a touch of chic Chanel, is there? Whether it's the Duchess of Cornwall with her classic monochrome pumps, or the modern Lady Amelia Windsor's love of the fashion house, the royal penchant for those iconic interlinking Cs spans generations.

Memorably, Karl Lagerfeld once sketched an illustration of the Queen wearing head-to-two Chanel back in 2012, showing them live on air during the French coverage of the monarch's jubilee. He said of Her Majesty: "I find her reserve most elegant," even explaining that he got his parents to buy him his first TV set so he could watch the Queen’s coronation back in 1952. 

All the royals who have ever strutted their stuff on the runway

During a whirlwind visit to Paris in 2017 (pictured above), Duchess Kate gave a nod to her host city by dressing entirely in Chanel. She accessorised with burgundy shoes and one of her favourite handbags from the designer, which she has been spotted carrying on a number of occasions.

Photo: © Getty Images
She also wore this ever-classic look in 2011, opting for a pale pink tweed jacket by the iconic fashion house for her arrival in Charlottetown with Prince William.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall is incredibly fond of her gorgeous Chanel pumps – and we can hardly blame her! It's thought Camilla's Chanel treasures hold sentimental value for her too, since the interlinking Cs could also stand for her and her husband's names.

Photo: © Getty Images
It's also been reported that Princess Diana stopped wearing her own Chanel items after her split from Prince Charles. Australian designer Jayson Brundson told Harper's Bazaar Australia: "I went through [all the shoe options], and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'well these would look great with the Versace [you're planning to wear]' and she said 'no, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C'. So I asked why, and she said, 'it's Camilla and Charles'."

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex is known to own a Chanel 'Gabrielle' black hobo handbag, which she was photographed carrying back in 2017 arriving in Austin, Texas. She styled it in her classic off-duty way, with skinny jeans, a slouchy shirt and sandals.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor wowed in head-to-toe Chanel at the Queen's thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
She also looked pretty in pink in this sweet mini dress at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in June 2018. The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, looked elegant as she posed for photographers at the society event.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco often worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld - they collaborated to create her stunning blue outfit for the civil part of her royal wedding to Prince Albert. She wore a structured blazer and floaty chiffon palazzo pants, of which she said: "It’s a collaboration between me and Karl Lagerfeld. We wanted something to match the colour of my eyes. It’s my creation and I'm proud of it."

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Caroline was also a long-time friend of Karl's and often wore Chanel. She chose this stunning black and white gown for the Love Ball in 2013.

Queen Letizia's leafy Chanel earrings are thought to be worth around £5,700!

