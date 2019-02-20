﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

14 of Meghan Markle's favourite buys that cost under £45

The wife of Prince Harry loves a royally-good bargain

...
14 of Meghan Markle's favourite buys that cost under £45
You're reading

14 of Meghan Markle's favourite buys that cost under £45

1/15
Next

Kate's funky blazer looks mighty like Princess Eugenie's
black-marks-and-spencer-jumper
1/15

The Duchess of Sussex may be a lover of designer labels like Oscar de le Renta, Erdem and Aquazzura, but she is also partial to a bargain (or two) from high street stores and even the odd beauty bargain too. So you don't have to spend ALL your salary to look like a royal! We've rounded up some of Meghan's best-loved fashion and beauty favourites that won't break the bank.

 

MORE: Royal couples and their best date night outfits

 

Prince Harry's wife caused the ultimate sellout back in January 2018 on a visit to Brixton with her then hubby-to-be. Not only did she set the world alight with her signature messy bun, but she wore a a fabulous £45 jumper from Marks & Spencer! The jumper predictably sold out and was going for three times the amount on Ebay.

 

£45, Per Una at Marks & Spencer

beauty-blender
2/15

Meghan's Suits makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers has often spoken about the beauty products she used on the royal and revealed that she would use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation on Meghan, which she applied with a Beauty Blender as "it's really easy to sheer out".

 

£17, BeautyBlender

bauble-bar-leaf-ring
3/15

We know the Duchess prefers dainty, trend-led jewellery to large heirlooms and has often been photographed wearing a woodland style ring by Baublebar. The leaf-like design wraps around two fingers and is quite the statement piece. 

 

£32.24, Baublebar

 

MORE: Kate Middleton and other royals who have wowed in white evening gowns

fresh-sugar-scrub
4/15

Ever wondered how Meghan keeps her lips super smooth? The royal revealed to Beauty Banter that the Sugar Lip Treatment by Fresh is her first port of call. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best," she explained. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it."

 

Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy, £21.50, Fresh

h-and-m-maternity-jeans
5/15

In January, the Duchess of Sussex headed to Chucs restaurant in Notting Hill. In pictures, the gorgeous mother-to-be was spotted wearing a pair of stylish, dark denim maternity jeans with a rolled up hem and ripped patches at the knee. The dreamy denims were from high street store H&M and priced at £38.80. What a bargain!

 

£38.89, H&M

 

READ: The 10 most stylish and eligible royals in the world

laura-mercier-primer
6/15

Natural beauty Meghan famously went virtually bare-faced at the royal wedding in May 2018. Leaving thick foundations on the shelf, the beautiful bride let her freckles shine through.Telling Beauty Banter, Meghan explained she actually preferred a lightweight primer by Laura Mercier. "It's not sparkly, it’s true to its name…illuminating," she remarked. 

 

Radiance Foundation Primer, £30.50, Laura Mercier

h-and-m-maternity-jumper-dress
7/15

The pregnant Duchess braved the cold and rainy weather in January, on a visit to Mayhew, the animal welfare charity she is Patron of. Looking blooming gorgeous, the mother-to-be stepped out in a stunning Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat and a skin-tight 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly. 

 

£25.99, H&M

 

MORE: The royals and their quirkiest handbags!

j-crew-bag-meghan-markle
8/15

Former Suits star Meghan was the epitome of summer style in July when she watched Harry play polo at the Royal County of Berkshire Club. The 37-year-old wowed in a stunning tailored navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera and added a gorgeous summary clutch bag which was from her favourite high street brand J.Crew. What's more, it went down to just £26.93 in the brand's mid-season sale.

 

£26.93, J.Crew

mac-teddy-eyeliner
9/15

Meghan told US beauty bible Allure that there is an eyeliner she just cant be without. "If I'm going to amp it up for night, then I use M.A.C. Teddy eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it," the royal explained.

 

£15, MAC Cosmetics

 

MORE: 12 royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses

meghan-markle-gold-ring-missoma
10/15

On a visit to Scotland,  Meghan was spotted wearing a £45 ring from Missoma. The royal is a long-time fan of the company, and her ring was made from 18ct gold and featured a tiny stone in the centre.

 

£45, Missoma

very-victoria-lipstick
11/15

According to People Magazine, Meghan has done the impossible - found THE perfect nude lipstick. Apparently MM swears by the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria. The creamy, rosey pink nude is that classic - your lips but better kinda shade and would compliment any skin tone.

 

Very Victoria, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

 

READ: Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

meghan-markle-marks-and-spencer-fascinator
12/15

Back in June, Harry and Meghan attended the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. Meghan famously teamed her white and light blue ensemble from Oscar de la Renta with a £29.50 white fascinator from Marks & Spencer! No, we couldn't believe it either…

 

£29.50, Marks & Spencer

nivea-lotion
13/15

Keeping her bod super smooth is a big one for the former Suits star and she told Beauty Banter that her favourite moisturiser is a true bargain. "I use this religiously. It's honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."

 

£3.53, Nivea

 

READ: Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram

white-t-shirt-meghan-markle
14/15

On her two-day whistle-stop tour of Ireland in 2018, Meghan delighted onlookers when she teamed her black tailored suit by Givenchy with a simple white T-shirt by Lavender Hill, which you can pick up for just £34! The brand's casual tee stands out because it's ethically made from eco-friendly fabrics. 

 

£34, Lavender Hill Clothing

maybelline-mascara
15/15

We bet you didn't know that Meghan's favourite mascara is a total cut-price buy? Makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello! "Meghan actually introduced me to Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara. I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

 

Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, £8.99, Maybelline

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...