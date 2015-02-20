﻿
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments

From Grace Kelly to Princess Charlene…

When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments

Photo: © Getty Images
The biggest night of the movie industry's calendar calls for a host of A-listers to walk the red carpet - but there's arguably no greater guest of honour at the annual Oscar Awards than that of royalty! Over the years, the likes of Princess Charlene of Monaco and of course her mother in law the late Princess Grace have attended - the latter scooping the Best Actress award in 1955 for her role in The Country Girl - plus there have been a number of royal appearances at the glitziest Oscar parties. 

So whether it's Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall welcoming Britain's academy award winners to the palace, or the glamorous Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece attending the starry Vanity Fair afterparty in a gorgeous gown, the royals have stolen the show at the Oscar Awards countless times. But how long do we have to wait before we see Meghan and Harry walk the carpet?! Scroll down to see our favourite moments over the years!

Grace Kelly

Before she became Princess of Monaco in 1956, Grace Kelly accepted her Best Actress award at the 1955 ceremony, which was held at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. Above she is photographed with fellow actor Edmond O'Brien, who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Barefoot Contessa

Photo: © Getty Images
Flawless Grace looked stunning in her pale green silk gown, which is still timeless today. During the evening, she also covered up with a matching shawl, seen here in a photograph with her co-star Bing Crosby. She wore fresh flowers in her hair, rose-pink lipstick and stunning pearl drop-earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
In 1956, the actress also attended, wearing a stunning chiffon ballgown. She awarded the Best Actor statue to Ernest Borgnine during the ceremony - at her table, she sat next to French actor Maurice Chevalier. Just a month later, she would marry Prince Rainier.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene and her husband Prince Albert, son of Princess Grace, attended the 84th annual Academy Awards in February 2012. It was no doubt a poignant moment for Albert, remembering his mother nearly 30 years after her death. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Princess wore a stunning off-white gown by Swiss designer Akris, with a high neck and pleated detailing. Here, the gorgeous split back silhouette can be seen, as well as Charlene's elegant up-do. 

Photo: © Getty Images
A close-up of the royal's beautiful diamond accessories and her glowing beauty look. She was thought to have taken inspiration from her late mother-in-law's own red carpet style, since she often styled her hair in a similar shape.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece

Glamorous Greek royal couple Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos attended the star-studded 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with Marie-Chantal looking ever-chic in a silk floral gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia and Clotilde Courau

In 2013, Italy's Prince Emanuele of Venice and his actress wife Clotilde attended the very same bash.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Camilla and Prince Carlo

The Duke and Duchess of Castro joined Elton John at his AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2018. Camilla wowed in a sparkling silver gown and matching accessories, while Carlo kept it classic in his tailored tux. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Charles and Camilla held a reception for British Oscar winners at St James' Palace in May 2016. The royal couple mingled with the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Michael Caine. The Duchess looked gorgeous in her emerald lace midi dress, don't you think?

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte was rumoured to be attending the official Oscars ceremony in 2015, to mark 60 years since the late actress and royal secured her win, though in the end she was only photographed at the nominees dinner. She wore a chic black caped mini dress for the occasion.

Photo: © PA
Princess Lilly zu sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg

Germany's Princess Lilly attended the Elton John Oscar Party in February 2016, wearing a beautiful hot pink gown and lavish diamond jewellery - no doubt by Bvlgari, for whom she is an ambassador. 

