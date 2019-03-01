﻿
Royal style watch: This week's top looks from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Queen Rania & more

Who is your royal style icon this week?

Queen Letizia's shimmering celestial dress is too gorgeous for words
The sun's been out and so have our favourite royal ladies! Yes, it's been another ace week for fashion with the likes of Duchess Kate and Queen Letizia wowing us with yet more stunning ensembles. Can you imagine living in such a whirlwind of outfit changes and non-stop engagements? They must literally dream shopping. And Duchess Meghan, who is almost eight months pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first baby, is still going strong on the royal events rota, popping over to Morocco with her suitcase of divine dresses.

Ready to catch up on all the latest royal looks Style Watchers? Here goes…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate has been on top form this week on her tour of Northern Ireland with Prince William. She was radiant on day two of their visit in this gorgeous light blue caped coat dress by Mulberry, with she paired with some navy heels and a box clutch.

The Duchess wore this elegant green Missono dress with Gianvito Rossi heels and pink Mulberry clutch for an evening outing on day one of their trip.

On arrival, Kate stepped out in this stylish red Carolina Herrera coat, a black jumper, skinny jeans and her L.K. Bennett boots.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Aw, when Rania met Elizabeth. The Jordan monarch and our very own Queen got together this week for a private audience at Buckingham Palace. Rania looked stunning in this fuchsia pink tea-dress with Audrey Hepburn-style neckline and pleated skirt. Her Majesty dressed pretty chicly too, in an ice white dress.

Princess Beatrice of York

Don't you just love Beatrice's latest outfit – a black blouse and monochrome skirt by Alexander McQueen. The royal looked fabulous on Tuesday in Barcelona as she delivered a powerful speech at the Woman4Tech Keynote and diversity panel.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Wow, is this the best royal look of the week? Letizia totally rocked this leather wrap dress with matching leather studded clutch on Thursday. Such an edgy look for a royal – imagine if Kate Middleton wore this! Letizia donned the dress for an art fair in Madrid.

Letizia was lovely in lilac on Wednesday evening for a dinner in Madrid. The floor-length gown with floral embellishment was simply stunning – and look at that tiara!

As if two gorgeous outfits aren't enough, the Spanish monarch wore this cool snakeskin print dress for lunch on Wednesday. Um, can we have her whole wardrobe please?

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry have had a busy week visiting Morocco together. Of course, the former actress treated us to some beautiful dresses, first wearing this cute black dress by Palm Springs design duo Loyd/Ford.

The Duchess also wowed us in this blue floral print dress by Carolina Herrera, which she teamed with a satin clutch and some elegant nude heels.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was sophisticated in this beautiful floral dress by Oscar de la Renta when she visited Somerset on Tuesday. Her outfit certainly has us in the mood for spring.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Marie was the picture of sophistication in this classic velvet suit, as she arrived at the New Carlsberg Brewery in Copenhagen.

Pippa Middleton

Ok, Pippa's not technically royal, but she's close enough and we haven't seen her for ages so here she is. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister made her first public appearance since having her baby boy last year and she looked amazing in this Temperley dress at the British Heart Foundation Gala.

