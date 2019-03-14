Royal style watch: the most glamorous regal looks of the week

﻿
Spring has very nearly sprung style watchers, so time to rummage through your wardrobes for some pretty seasonal prints - just like our lovely royal ladies. Yes, gone are the chunky winter knits and statement scarves; this week we've seen the regal set wearing a mix of patterned dresses, pretty blouses and chic jackets. They've all been out and about: Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Camilla, Sophie, Zara and European royals Letizia, Victoria and Mary. Peruse their stylish looks at your leisure…

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Mary has seriously upped the regal style stakes this week with two killer outfits. Here she is with her most recent look – a gorgeous black and white dotty blouse and a sky-blue pencil skirt. Love it! The royal wore the ensemble for an engagement in Houston, Texas.

The Princess' second outfit was sublime. A beautiful blue gown, which fell in the most flattering cut with a glamorous train. Mary wore the dress for a gala dinner in Texas.

Duchess of Cambridge

Another style hit for Kate! The wife of Prince William wowed crowds in Lambeth on Tuesday in this elegant violet pussy-bow blouse by Gucci and some black trousers by Jigsaw, with an Aspinal bag.

Kate then turned the glamour on in this beautiful black printed Alexander McQueen gown at London's National Portrait Gallery.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish Queen delighted her British fans this week when she visited London to open an art exhibition at The National Gallery alongside Prince Charles. Letizia's stunning Carolina Herrera emerald printed dress was a fitting choice for an art gallery, where she attended the first British exhibition of the Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida in over a century.

Duchess of Sussex

Another week, another stunning three outfits from Meghan! The pregnant royal looked amazing on Monday at Canada House, where she wowed crowds in a green Erdem coat and shoes by her favourite brand Aquazurra.

The previous Friday, Meghan stepped out in this cute 60s-style shift dress by Reiss, teaming it with a black blazer and matching shoes.

Prince Harry's wife chose an elegant white ensemble for the Commonwealth service later on Monday, with a stylish outfit by Victoria Beckham and a chic white coat.

Crown Princess Victoria

Such a cool preppy look from the Swedish royal! Victoria chose this white pussy-bow blouse, violet jumper and skinny belt combo for an event in Stockholm on Thursday.

Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter attended Cheltenham Races this week and looked so sophisticated in two different outfits. Day two saw Zara don a chic berry coat with matching hat and bag.

On day one, the wife of former rugby player Mike Tindall dressed in a wonderful navy coat by Guinea London and carried a quilted Chanel bag.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla went for a classic look once again, wearing this gorgeous blue velvet coat and hat at Monday's Commonwealth Service. She carried a super-luxurious bang by French fashion house Moynat.

