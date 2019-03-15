﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

Gorgeous in green! Royal ladies Kate, Meghan, The Queen and more in their best bold outfits

It's a royal favourite…

kate-st-partricks
Photo: © Getty Images
We're hardly surprised the royals love wearing green - it's bold enough to help them stand out amongst the crowds at public events, but super chic and classic, too. Whether it's emerald, mint, lime or olive, our favourite royal ladies have stepped out in countless green outfits over the years, so it's about time we rounded up our favourites, right?

The Queen is known to be fond of wearing green, and often chooses it for special occasions, including at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' wedding, when she chose a floral green dress and coat. But, the Duchess of Cambridge is arguably the biggest royal fan of the hue, owning a number of dresses and jackets that she regularly recycles - and of course, she wears traditional Irish green for the St Patrick's Day parade of the Irish Guards every year. Most royal visits to the Emerald Isle call for an outfit that matches the gorgeous countryside, too.

kate-canada-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate wore this button-down Dolce & Gabbana dress during a 2016 royal tour of Canada - this is one we'd definitely like to see her wearing again! The bow neck detail and midi length would fit perfectly into her wardrobe today. 

kate-middleton-green-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
There's no forgetting this polka-dot L.K. Bennett dress, which sold-out immediately after the Duchess wore it! 

meghan-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Meghan chose to wear a green ensemble for an official visit to Sussex in October 2018. Her leather pencil skirt was by Hugo Boss, while her shirt was a bargain buy from And Other Stories - she also carried a matching Gabriela Hearst bag that day. 

meghanmarkle-louis-christening
Photo: © Getty Images
At Prince Louis' christening in July 2018, she looked beautiful in this olive-toned Ralph Lauren midi dress. 

meghan-green-self-portrait
Photo: © Getty Images
This green floral Self-Portrait dress is another fan favourite, worn to an Invictus Games reception at the Australian High Commission in London - just a month before her royal wedding. 

the-queen-green
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen looked pretty pleased with herself in this gorgeous minty coat, and we can hardly blame her! She was photographed wearing it on her return to London from Sandringham after her Christmas break in February 2017. 

the-queen-grenfell-tower-tribute
Photo: © Getty Images
Her Majesty also chose this vibrant outfit for her first ever joint engagement with Meghan, thought to have special meaning in tribute to the first anniversary of the Grenfell fire, which saw landmarks bathed in green light in memory of the victims. 

queen-barbados
Photo: © Getty Images
We can't leave out this archived photograph from 1977, which sees the 51-year-old Queen on a walkabout in Barbados. Who else could see Kate in that wiggle dress today?

sophie-wessex-green
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex first wore this gorgeous green fitted number to Royal Ascot in 2017 - she later recycled it for a service to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey in July 2018.

princess-diana-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Here's Princess Diana doing one of the things she did best - rocking a power suit! That bold pink colour clash is really doing it for us, too…

diana-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Diana wore this iconic polka-dot outfit to Royal Ascot in 1986.

beatrice-green
Photo: © Getty Images
We love this fun green mini dress that Princess Beatrice wore during a visit to Berlin in 2013! She wore it again, without the belt, at a New York charity gala in December of that year. 

eugenie-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie chose a cool leather dress to attend a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair in 2015.

queen-letizia-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in this green paisley midi dress at the 80th anniversary of Spain's Marca newspaper.

princess-mary-green
Photo: © Getty Images
Here's Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in a bold maxi dress, while celebrating Prince Henrik's 80th birthday in June 2014. Little Princess Josephine looks mighty cute, too!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

