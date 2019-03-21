﻿
Mother's Day gift ideas inspired by royal mums - from Duchess Kate to the Queen

Treat your mum like a royal this year...

fulton-umbrella
Mother's Day is right around the corner, (31 March 2019, FYI) and if you haven't bought your mum anything yet, don't worry! We rounded up some great gift ideas that the special lady in your life will love and what's more, they have a distinctively royal edge. We all know how trendy the royal ladies are - and we just know that their royal offspring will be thinking of the most stylish prezzies when it comes to Mother's Day. With that in mind, here are some royally-approved fashion gifts that are inspired by all the royal mummies - from the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, to Her Majesty The Queen and even royal mum-to-be Duchess Meghan...

 

Stay dry (and chic)

 

When it rains, the Queen never gets soaked, because she always has her Fulton Umbrella handy. The classic brand - which has a royal warrant - is perfect for a busy woman, and we love the iconic Birdcage umbrella because the see-through hood looks super snazzy. Coupled with the blossom print on the trim, it's almost too good for a rainy day…

 

£22, Fulton

monica-vinader-earrings
The crown jewels

 

The Countess of Wessex is a huge fan of Monica Vinader and we have a feeling she would have her eye on the brand's new Spring edit which is inspired by all things Mediterranean.  Having worn the Siren earrings before, these mini nugget hoop earrings would be a winning gift for the blonde royal.

 

£155,  Monica Vinader

 

lock-and-co-hat
Hat's off

 

The royals wears the most incredible hats and Lock & Co is often the family's first port of call. If you have a mother who also loves her headgear, one of these royally-approved numbers would be right up her street..

 

£745, Lock &Co.

fashion-stationary
Say it with style...

 

The Duchess of Sussex has always loved calligraphy and is there anything more stylish than a handwritten note? So chic! Papier has a whole host of mega chic notepaper that is great for writing very trendy thank you notes for all those baby gifts.

 

£3.95, Papier

 

kurt-geiger-kensington-bag
Bags of style

 

Kurt Geiger is a brand loved by a fair few royals and what mum wouldn't love one of the hugely popular Kensington Bags? The epitome of handbag goals, the smart boxy shape also has the signature statement eagle head and we reckon it could even double up as very chic baby bag too...

 

£159, Kurt Geiger

hair-bow
Bow-tastic!

 

The royals love a hair accessory or two and this fabulous velvet bow from Jennifer Behr would be right up Kate's street especially. Easy to fix onto your mane, it would give any ensemble a majorly feminine, pretty edge.

 

£79, Jennifer Behr 

 

nude-high-heels
First-rate footwear

 

Nude high heels are a must-have for any royal mum and this stunning pair from L.K.Bennett would give your mum a great excuse to go out in style. Nude shoes go with any fashion item, from tailored trousers to midi dresses - the list is endless! 

 

£195, L.K.Bennett

soru-necklace
Princess Pendant

 

Soru is known for incredible handmade gems, and Prince William's wife has sported the brand's baroque drop earrings on many occasions. The brand just released some stunning new pieces for spring and this Luna pendant features the most adorable charm that is a great keepsake.

 

£145, Soru

 

j-crew-pyjamas
Perfect PJs

 

You really can't go wrong with pyjamas on Mother's Day and J.Crew has some seriously snazzy offerings. The royals are always seen wearing polka-dots and with J.Crew is a favourite with Duchess Meghan, so these should be at the top of your list.

 

£87, J.Crew

animal-print-dress-topshop
A dressy frock

 

Leopard print may seem a little out there at times, but many royals are partial to a touch of the statement fabric - from Kate and Meghan to Princess Diana and the Countess of Wessex! We love this fabulous pussy-bow dress from Topshop. Pink, slinky and a classic cut, what's not to love?

 

£49, Topshop

 

camel-coat
A chic coat

 

A camel coat is a universally-loved item and the royals have all been seen snapped sporting the neutral-toned staple from time to time. We love this tailored, single-breasted number by La Redoute. Soft, relaxed and oh-so-chic, it can be thrown on with anything for instant glam and is a fail-safe gift.

 

£59.50, La Redoute

clutch-bag-amanda-wakeley
Amazing arm candy

 

Loved by the most glamorous royal ladies, Amanda Wakeley has come to QVCuk and this stunning nude clutch is a great present for any lovely lady in your life. After all, you just can't go wrong with nude arm candy, can you?

 

£195, Amanda Wakeley @ QVCuk

 

stow-set
Box it up

 

The Duchess of Sussex featured luxury leather brand STOW on her now closed Instagram feed back in the day, and we bet that she - and any other mum - would love this keepsake box that is ideal for carrying all your most precious gems when you go on holiday. What's more, you can even have it personalised to fit your mum's personal taste.

 

£315, STOW

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

