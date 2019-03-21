﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses

We need one in every colour…

...
Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses
You're reading

Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses

1/12
Next

Princess Eugenie WOWS in the most stunning tweed dress & Chloe bag
queen-pussybow
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

If these snaps are anything to go by, royal ladies love wearing classic pussy bow blouses! The Queen has been particularly partial to the style in the past - above, she's pictured looking totally radiant and retro at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1980. Her Majesty is clearly the original fashion influencer, as since then, everyone from the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex to Queen Letizia and Queen Rania have worn the now iconic design. 

The silhouette actually became popular in the 1960s and '70s, when designers Yves Saint Laurent and Coco Chanel were inspired to give women the opportunity to power dress as they began to enter the working world. The bow design and tailored shape was thought to give the perfect balance between masculine and feminine. Whether worn with A-line skirts or a fitted trouser suit, we reckon the ultra-chic pussy bow blouse deserves its place in every royal woman's wardrobe - scroll down to see our favourite outfits…

kate-middleton-pussybow
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Duchess of Cambridge certainly reignited our love of the pussy bow look in this stunning purple Gucci number, £799. Worn with chic wide-leg trousers and one of her classic Aspinal handbags, it's one of Kate's most popular looks of 2019 so far. 

meghan-pussybow
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duchess of Sussex chose to wear an understated white blouse with her Alexander McQueen suit for the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018, tying the bow loosely instead of at the neck. The top, from Tuxe, is actually a bodysuit - a nifty trick for keeping the shirt tucked in all the right places. 

princess-beatrice-pussybow
Photo: © Rex
4/12

Looking totally gorgeous in this powder blue outfit, Princess Beatrice also rocked the pussy bow back in June 2016, for a visit to the York Mystery Plays.

sophie-wessex-pussybow
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Making a statement by showing her shoulders, the Countess of Wessex wore this sleeveless version to the Tomorrow's People Awards back in 2004. With a wide waist belt and tailored trousers, the look isn't too unlike Kate's 2019 outfit. 

queen-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Queen Letizia looked ultra-chic in this monochrome shirt and leather skirt combo for a conference at the Telefonica Foundation in February 2017. 

queen-rania
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Meanwhile Queen Rania of Jordan has chosen to tie her pussy bow differently, leaving one strand down and the other thrown over her shoulder. This photograph was taken in November 2017, as Rania arrived to attend the opening of parliament in Amman.

queen-maxima-blouse
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Queen Maxima went for a full statement with this oversized look at a charity meeting in Doorn in March 2018. 

queen-mathilde
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked totally gorgeous in this mustard yellow silk blouse, don't you think?

pussybow-asos
10/12

Fancy bagging your own version? This sunshine yellow pussy bow blouse by Y.A.S (stocked at ASOS) is only £27.

anthropologie
11/12

Another option from Anthropologie, £48.95, lends itself nicely to the polka-dot print Duchess Kate has been loving lately.

warehouse
12/12

You'll be totally on-trend in this season's ultimate animal print - tiger - with this version by Warehouse for £39.  

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...