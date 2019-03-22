﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: this week's best dressed

The outfits we've loved this week

queen letizia jumpsuit
It's a sprightly rainbow theme on Royal Style Watch this week! Those chic regal ladies from Europe's royal families have stepped out in a beautiful array of shades giving us happy springtime feels to round off March. The likes of Duchess Camilla, Autumn Phillips, Lady Kitty Spencer and her Majesty the Queen are nailing this season's trends. Starburst colours, boho dresses and elegant light hues – the royals are working it style-wise.

 

Take a look at this week's best regal looks…

 

Queen Letizia

Now that's a jumpsuit. The Spanish monarch stepped out in Madrid on Thursday wearing this gorgeous bright red belted jumpsuit, featuring long sleeves, a high neckline and flared three-quarter trousers.

letizia stripes
On Tuesday, Letizia looked stunning once again in this beautiful striped violet and red dress with matching heels. She wore the outfit to the National Culture Awards in Madrid.

camilla dress
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla was radiant is a beautiful sparkly cream dress with appliqué detail during her tour of the Caribbean with Prince Charles. The pair with Dame Sandra Mason and the country's first woman prime minister Mia Mottley in Bridgetown for an evening event.

kitty orange
Lady Kitty Spencer

We adore this dress! The niece of the late Princess Diana looked sensational in a photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar UK. This amazing tulle dress by Maria Lucia Hohan features a silk slip and elegant V-neckline.

sophie wessex
Countess of Wessex

Such a gorgeous shade of green! Sophie was stylish in this dress by A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. The royal wore it to the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the United Nations on Wednesday.

queen
The Queen

It was her Majesty's turn to shine this week, when she attended the opening of a new learning facility at Kings College London. The Queen was full of cheer in this pink dress coat and matching hat. Kate wore a grey dress not dissimilar to Princess Mary's.

kate green
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was a classic beauty in this custom green Alexander McQueen coat on St Patrick's Day when she visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base alongside husband Prince William. She teamed it with a co-ordinating clutch and Gianvito Rossi's 'Piper' suede pumps.

eugenie
Princess Eugenie

How cute is Eugenie's boucle cream frock by Maje? This is one of our favourite outfits on the newly-married royal. The tweed dress had a V neckline and pretty gold buttons running from the neckline to the hem. She teamed it with a navy blue Chloe 'Nile' bag.

princess mary
Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked seriously sophisticated in this classic, fitted grey dress with black waistband and cute white collar on Monday. The royal wore the ensemble to launch a research competition at the University of Copenhagen.

queen rania
Queen Rania

The Jordanian monarch looked elegant in this funky white kaftan blouse with belted waist and black tailored trousers on Wednesday. Rania visited the Al Hussein Social Foundation.

autumn phillips
Autumn Phillips

Look, leather trousers on a royal! The wife of Peter Phillips was stunning at the Cheltenham races on Friday in this navy velvet dress coat by Guinea London, paired with some leather trousers and a berry hat.

