Royal mum & daughter style moments ahead of Mother's Day

Kate Middleton and her mum Carole Middleton  dressed the same
In celebration of Mother’s Day this year, we’ve searched the royal fashion archives to find all the times that the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Tindall, the Monaco princesses and even Princess Anne have shared a style-twin moment with their mothers.

 

Whether it’s the same bright shade, a favourite style of coat, an off-duty look, a wedding dress with a similar neckline or the EXACT same dress, there’s a lot of matchy-matchy going on behind Palace doors.    

 

The Duchess of Cambridge & Carole Middleton

 

Glossy, chocolate locks aren’t the only thing that run in the Middleton family: so does a love of blue (and naturally it’s royal blue). Carole Middleton wore this standout shade to Wimbledon in 2013; only to be followed by Kate, who wore the exact hue a year later.  

Lady Louise Windsor and her mum Sophie Wessex dressed the same
Lady Louise Windsor & The Countess of Wessex

 

The Countess of Wessex always looks impeccably turned out and it seems that her daughter, Lady Louise, is taking notes. Sophie appeared in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in this grey and white skater dress in 2017, but the dress got a second royal outing as Louise wore it with a white cardigan to the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2018.

Princess Beatrice and her mum Sarah Ferguson dressed the same
Princess Beatrice & Sarah Ferguson

 

Princess Beatrice and her mother the Duchess of York share the same fiery red hair – but they also share the same taste in clothes. Both wore EXACTLY the same dress to Ascot (albeit to two different events) in 2017. Princess Beatrice set the trend, wearing this unique geometric blue frock in June, while Fergie slipped it on a few weeks later, showing it off under an umbrella in July of the same year.  

 

The Queen and Princess Anne  dressed the same
The Queen & Princess Anne

 

Even the Queen and Princess Anne aren’t immune to a bit of mother-daughter twinning. These photos show the Princess Royal and the monarch share an affinity for a turquoise ensemble.

Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte dressed the same
The Duchess of Cambridge & Princess Charlotte

 

The Duchess of Cambridge regularly colour-coordinates with her daughter, Charlotte, and she couldn’t resist doing it again at Christmas in 2016. The little tot wore maroon tights and a dress, underneath a navy blue pea coat, to match her mother’s jacket and purple clutch bag.

 

Charlotte Casiraghi and her mum Princess Caroline of Monaco  dressed the same
Charlotte Casiraghi & Princess Caroline of Monaco

 

Princess Caroline and her daughter, Charlotte, obviously have a similar idea of what one should wear for Monaco’s National Day Celebrations. In consecutive years, 2012 and 2013, they both chose a grey tweed skirt suit.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice dressed the same
Sarah Ferguson & Princess Beatrice

 

Princess Beatrice seems to have inherited her mother’s love of leather, especially a leather dress. The royal rocked the trend on a night out in London, ten years after her mother debuted this all-leather look.

 

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson dressed the same
Princess Eugenie & Sarah Ferguson

 

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson may have different hair and skin tones but they both gravitate towards a similar colour palette. Eugenie wore this bright red dress in 2016, but you could be forgiven for mistaking it for the floor-sweeping affair that her mother wore two years later.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie dressed the same on their wedding day
Sarah Ferguson & Princess Eugenie

 

Princess Eugenie paid homage to her mother’s 1986 wedding dress with her Peter Pilotto bridal gown. Eagle-eyed spectators were quick to see the similarity of neckline, sleeves and full skirt, although obviously, Eugenie’s gown had a much more modern feel.  

 

Marie Chantal and her mum Princess Maria Olympia dressed the same
Marie Chantal & Princess Maria Olympia

 

Sheer black is a fantastic way to set off platinum locks. No wonder Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her daughter Marie-Olympia are fans of this trend.

Princess Anne and Zara Tindall dressed the same
Princess Anne & Zara Tindall

 

Zara Tindall seems to use her mother as inspiration for her off-duty style. The royals both like to wear loose, boot-cut trousers with a gilet for a bit of added warmth when they are taking part in their beloved horse trials.

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

