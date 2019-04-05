What royal ladies wore on their nerve-wracking first solo engagements! Kate, Meghan and more

You might like...
-
Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses
If these snapshots are anything to go by, royal ladies love wearing classic pussy bow blouses! Scroll through our gallery to see our favourite outfits
-
Gorgeous in green! Royal ladies Kate, Meghan, The Queen and more in their best bold outfits
Whether it's emerald, mint, lime or olive, our favourite royal ladies have stepped out in countless green outfits over the years, so it's...
-
11 times Karl Lagerfeld dressed the royals in Chanel
Whether it's the Duchess of Cornwall with her classic monochrome pumps, or the modern Lady Amelia Windsor's love of the fashion house, the...
-
Most dramatic royal hair transformations! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia
-
Kate Middleton is gorgeous in custom-made Alexander McQueen for St Patrick’s Day
The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as ever as she celebrated St Patrick’s Day on Sunday! Kate chose to wear a custom green Alexander McQueen...