These Marks & Spencer's royal dupes would fool Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Co.

Get the royal look on the high street...

...
Meghan wore these ballet flats ONCE - & they've been sold out ever since
Photo: © Getty Images
Let's face it, you can't beat royal fashion. The royal family are always well put together, super chic, pristine and never have a day off from looking great. And what's more, they aren't always decked out in designer threads either - the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have all been spotted in Topshop, Zara, and of course, Marks & Spencer. In fact, when looking through M&S's latest collections, we've noticed a lot of stunning frocks and separates which look very similar to some of our favourite royal looks. Perhaps the M&S designers have been inspired by the British monarchy. We take a closer look at M&S and their most recognisable royal lookalikes going.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

In July 2018, the Duchess of Sussex watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup and looked incredible in a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which the brand sadly doesn't sell anymore. M&S came to the rescue with the 'Pure Cotton Midi Shirt Dress', £49.50, which is designed with the same flattering silhouette in mind; with a belted waist and short sleeves. Although not of the denim variety, its dark blue hue means it looks uncanny to Meghan's frock at first glance. And what's more, it's fully stocked online should you wish to invest.

3/6

We loved Meghan's cream Altuzarra dress she wore when she joined then husband-to-be Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Youth Forum meeting in April 2018. The tailored dress she chose had delicate black stripes running through it, a belted-waist and statement buttons. The dress itself set the royal back around £900 and sadly isn't available anymore. But fashion fans needn't worry, Marks & Spencer's 'Pure Linen Checked Relaxed Midi Dress' is a dead ringer! Although it features checks, not stripes, it is cut near on exactly the same - has the same soft cream tone and even has the belted waist detail. And for £59, it's so much cheaper. 

 

Photo: © Rex
4/6

Back in March, Meghan demonstrated her love for a navy blue tailored blazer when she wore a Ralph Lauren separate at Wembley with her husband, Harry. The past season buy would have cost a fair whack but as part of the M&S Collection range, the brand has a £45 buy which boasts a similar tailored fit and wide lapel. Team with your fave skinny jeans and a pair of sexy heels à la Meghan and you're good to go.

Photo: © Rex
5/6

The Countess of Wessex wore the most stunning metallic gold skirt last year as she headed to the Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee in Paris. The skirt was from her favourite designer Emilia Wickstead - and cost a cool £1015. If you fancy getting Sophie's look for less, the high street brand has a really similar skirt which also is made from a metallic fabric, and is cut in a midi length with pleats, just like the royal's designer version. The main difference is the price - this gem will cost you just £29.50.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

In May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was getting ready to marry Prince Harry and the world was waiting with bated breath. The night before the big day, Meghan and her mother Doria headed to Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire and the former Suits star wore an incredible, navy blue frock by Roland Mouret which cost £1350. Not all of of us can afford designer threads but this M&S lookalike version is one of the best we have ever seen. The 'Fit & Flare Midi Dress' , £55, is part of the M&S Collection range and is made in the same flattering design - it has the elegant pleat detail, the stretch cut and sleeveless finish. Amazing!

