The royals and their favourite designer handbags

Who doesn't love a designer handbag? The royal ladies are just like us - they enjoy carrying some seriously chic (and not to mention expensive) arm candy. From Gucci and Chanel to Victoria Beckham and Bulgari, we have spied some stunning statement totes that Kate, Meghan, Camilla and Her Majesty the Queen have rocked over the years. Everyone knows a plush handbag is the perfect finishing accessory and we can safely say that looking at these pictures has made us want to invest, ASAP.

 

Princess Diana enjoyed piecing together her stylish looks, and the mother of Princes William and Harry sported plenty of designer handbags in her day - and she even had two named after her. One bag she loved - and was constantly seen with - was her Gucci bamboo tote. And this image of her strolling down London’s Bond Street carrying it is truly iconic. 

The Duchess of Sussex looked glowing on Christmas Day 2019, teaming her Victoria Beckham outfit with a retro-style Powder Box bag, also by VB's label. Although some onlookers compared it to an Apple Watch, the retro design caused a mass-sellout and it even had a secret mirror in the lid. Fancy!

Princess Beatrice's nickname is believed to be 'B' and the daughter of Prince Andrew often pays homage to her namesake with bumble bees. In 2018 the redhead was pictured leaving her favourite private members club Annabel's in London, with the Gucci Queen Margaret GG mini bag, which you can pick up for £850. The bag featured the iconic metal bee with glass pearls and multicoloured crystals.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge tends to sport a simple clutch bag in nude or black, so when she switches up her handbag collection, we always notice! On the royal visit to Sweden in 2018, the brunette beauty teamed her retro-style hounds-tooth coat with a burgundy vintage Chanel bag - stunning. 

in April 2018, Meghan and Harry attended a reception for Women’s Empowerment at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, and the former Suits star teamed her little black dress with the uber-trendy Gucci Dionysus clutch, complete with the snake-embossed clasp. 

 

If you see HRH The Queen without her classic black Launer London handbag, we'd be very surprised. The monarch is rarely pictured rocking anything else, but in 2018 she brought the glamour with a fabulous gold version that turned heads. And check out the shine!

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer loves a designer handbag or two and in 2018 she sported the 'Serpenti Forever' leather shoulder bag' by Bulgari, which retails at a purse-busting £1680. The eye-catching design has the brand's iconic serpent head on the catch and includes a statement, lightning-bolt clasp. As an ambassador for the brand, we bet she has a fair few of these too...

 

At the Commonwealth Service earlier this month, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen carrying a sleek black clutch by mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat - a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. The 'Gabrielle' bag is so exclusive that you can't even purchase it online - though the smaller version is listed for £3440. Yikes!

During the 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out for a walkabout in Melbourne carrying her gorgeous Gucci ‘Sylvie’ mini bag, which is a scaled-down version of the brand’s larger design. At £805, this cute number is very steep, but we love the ribbon, chain detail and boxy shape. 

 

Sarah, Duchess of York loves her accessories - and her blush pink and black Chanel bag has to be up there with the most enviable arm candy ever. Although small in size, it's perfectly compact - just the right size for all those essentials.

