9 Photos | Fashion

Beautiful in bows! Royal ladies rock this spring's hottest style trend

From hair ribbons to pussy bows, see the best royal looks

Beautiful in bows! Royal ladies rock this spring's hottest style trend
Beautiful in bows! Royal ladies rock this spring's hottest style trend

1/9
Princess Beatrice's latest date night outfit is too elegant for words
kate bow hat
1/9

You don't get much prettier than a good old-fashioned bow, be it as a hair accessory or a cute addition to a dress, top or hat. The bow just happens to be Spring/Summer 2019's hottest fashion trend, with models, celebs and our very own royal family stepping out in the feminine addition. Bows have popped up on some of the hottest catwalks of late, including Valentino and Givenchy's shows with oversized back and shoulder bows. While the European royal ladies haven't opted for a one-metre dress bow (yet), they're certainly incorporating the trend into their outfits and nailing it.

 

Take a look at these regal ladies' beautiful bows…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked so elegant in this red hat with coordinating bow accessory at the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March. The Duchess' coat was by one of her favourite designers Catherine Walker.

kate-middleton-dress-bow
2/9

The wife of Prince William often wears bows on her outfits and we loved this sky-blue lace dress with velvet neck bow which she wore back in October 2017 in London.

meghan shoes
3/9

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan wore the most beautiful Aquazurra black shoes with pretty bow detail on the heels for a recent outing in London. The royal donned the stylish footwear for the Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House.

zara bow hat
4/9

Zara Tindall

Just love this edgy hat from the Queen's granddaughter Zara. The royal wore this stunning black hat with red leather bow detail to the Cheltenham Festival in March 2019. The piece goes perfectly with her plaid coat.

queen maxima bow top
5/9

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Maxima isn't afraid of a bold style statement and her she is in March 2019 in a vibrant coral outfit with stunning shoulder bow detail. The royal wore the on-trend ensemble at the opening of Money Week in Breda.

princess beatrice bow
6/9

Princess Beatrice

Remember this snap of Beatrice from Royal Ascot in 2017? The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked beautiful with her hair in a cool fishtail plait and ribbon accessory.

princess charlotte bow
7/9

Princess Charlotte

We just had to include the adorable Charlotte in our bow round-up! The daughter of Prince William and Kate was such a cutie with her hair in a ribbon bow in April 2018 when she welcomed her baby brother Louis at St Mary's Hospital.

princess diana
8/9

Diana, Princess of Wales

The late Princess Diana showed how it was done in 1985, stepping out in this fashion-forward Jasper Conran white suit with ultra-cool bow tie. This look has GOT to come back.

sarah ferguson
9/9

Sarah Ferguson

The 'Fergie Bow' was huge in the eighties, with the then Duchess of York influencing a nation of teenage girls' hairstyles. Here Sarah is with a black and white striped number from 1986.

