﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Queen Letizia of Spain's incredible shoe collection – from snakeskin stilettos to Manolo slingbacks

The Spanish royal steps out in the most divine heels

...
Queen Letizia of Spain's incredible shoe collection – from snakeskin stilettos to Manolo slingbacks
You're reading

Queen Letizia of Spain's incredible shoe collection – from snakeskin stilettos to Manolo slingbacks

1/12
Next

Pink Princess! Swedish royal Victoria is spring ready in rose trouser suit
snakesskin
1/12

Queen Letizia of Spain is undoubtedly one of the most stylish royal ladies, regularly wowing us with chic outfits when she attends official engagements. While her fabulous ensembles garner a lot of attention – and rightly so – we're often in awe of the former journalist's elegant heels. Letizia has quite the glamorous shoe collection! From stilettos of almost every hue to sky-high metallic heels and sassy holiday sandals, the mother-of-two knows how to choose a stylish shoe.

 

Take a look at Letizia's most fashionable footwear and vote for your favourite look HERE!

 

The snakeskin heel

We loved these cool snakeskin stilettos on Letizia. The royal stepped out in the edgy heels in April 2019 at the Miguel de Cervantes awards in Alcala de Henares.

monochrome
2/12

Monochrome heaven

Ooh, these stilettos take us straight back to the 80s. Letizia looked amazing in the black and white heels which she teamed with a monochrome dress in Madrid in February 2019.

slingbacks
3/12

Cute slingbacks

Letizia's elegant black slingback heels were the ideal choice to complement her strapless red cocktail dress on a recent visit to Argentina. Her shoes are Manolo Blahnik's 'Gotrianc' slingback heels, priced at £625,

metallic sandals
4/12

Metallic sandals

Letizia looked sensational in these metallic sandals during her trip to Argentina with her husband King Felipe. The heels coordinated perfectly with her CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch.

red heels
5/12

Killer red heels

Every girl needs a pair of these heels in her wardrobe. Letizia totally rocked these Liza shoes by Spanish label Magrit at Fine Arts Gold Awards ceremony in Cordoba, Spain.

criss cross
6/12

Leather criss-cross

Another pair of Magrit heels for Letizia and aren't they divine? The Queen wore the chic brown leather shoes with criss-cross strap detail to the International Tourism Fair in Madrid. Just adore the beautiful tan hue of the leather.

clear strap
7/12

Translucent straps

Back in September 2018, Letizia wowed in these trendy black heels with clear strap over the foot. The heels looked spot on with the royal's tweed suit by Hugo Boss.

palma sandals
8/12

Glitzy flip flops

We'd so wear these. Letizia was stunning in these gorgeous tan and silver summer sandals on a family holiday in Palma, Mallorca.

red sandals
9/12

Sexy sandals

Wow, now that's a sexy shoe! The royal showcased these red, leather heels on holiday in Palma back in 2017.

gold straps
10/12

Golden multi-strap

Letizia nailed it in these glamorous golden strappy sandals at the Europa Press news agency 60th Anniversary back in 2017.

cream straps
11/12

Chic cream heels

The Spanish Queen got summer style spot on in July 2016 in this pretty floral dress with matching cream heels. That single asymmetrical strap is so flattering!

red boho
12/12

Elegant red

These red closed toe shoes with a strappy heel are an unusual footwear combo but look sensational with Letizia's boho dress. The royal wore the heels a visit to the Spanish Embassy in Lima, Peru.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE LOOK HERE!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...