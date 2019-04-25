﻿
Royal style watch: the most stunning outfits of the week

The regal set rocked polka dots, florals and trouser suits

Royal style watch: the most stunning outfits of the week
Royal style watch: the most stunning outfits of the week

The weather has been amazing this past week and our favourite royals have opened up their spring wardrobes for the warmer season. We've seen an array of chic ensembles on the likes of Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, while European royals Crown Princess Mary and Crown Princess Victoria have favoured on-trend trouser suits for their recent engagements. And we can't forget the adorable little Prince Louis in his smart jumper and shirt on his first birthday. What a gorgeous start to spring!

 

Catch up on the latest royal looks here…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess beamed as she arrived at the Anzac day Service with Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey. The wife of Prince William wore a teal dress coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat for the event. Her hair was so chic in a classic updo.

Kate joined husband William for the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The royal looked elegant in a pale blue dress coat by Alexander McQueen with a matching Jane Taylor hat, light grey heels and a coordinating bag.

Crown Princess Victoria

Another stunning trouser suit! Sweden's Victoria chose this pretty blush ensemble for an appearance at 'Brain Day' in Stockholm. She teamed the chic suit with a violet blouse and matching blush handbag and suede stilettos.

Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal looked so elegant in this navy trouser suit on Wednesday. Mary wore the outfit to the official opening of Research Day 2019 in Klampenborg. We love the ruffle detail on the jacket and wide-legged trousers.

Prince Louis

To celebrate Louis' first birthday, the royal family released this adorable photograph of the young Prince taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge at their home in Norfolk. Louis' blue jumper with sweet puppy image is by Trotters Childrenswear and is currently in the sale priced £35, down from £44.

Zara Tindall

Zara looked equally chic at the Sunday church service, wearing a cream coat and hat of the same hue with light grey heels like Duchess Kate.

Princess Eugenie

Newly-married Eugenie joined her grandmother the Queen on Thursday at the annual Maundy service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Eugenie wore her favourite Erdem floral dress with a navy hat for the occasion.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie chose this beautiful navy dress by Azzedine Alaia with wavy neckline and sleeves for an appearance at The British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Gala Dinner in London on Wednesday evening.

 

Sophie wore this sophisticated, white midi-dress with a smart blue blazer and Mary Jane shoes on Wednesday. The royal visited Wittering Village in Peterborough to open the Airplay Play Park.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne wore this elegant metallic grey dress with navy gloves, heels and bag to the Easter Sunday service. 

Lady Amelia Windsor

How cute is this red and white spotted dress?! Lady Amelia shared a snap of herself in the outfit on her Instagram page, writing: "Got me Easter Frock on @motherofpearl thank you for my sustainably made dress with ethically sourced and organic materials."

Queen Rania

The Jordanian royal looked so cool in her latest outfit during a visit to Amman. Rania teamed some black trousers with a white top and loose-fitting bright red jacket. The black heels completed her trendy look.

Queen Maxima

The Netherlands royal adores bright colours and here she is in another vibrant outfit - a pink dress with black floral embellishment on 18 April. Maxima wore the striking outfit for the Money and Behaviour congress in Utrecht.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal wore one of her favourite dresses for a literary prize lunch on Wednesday. We've seen Letizia in this frock recently so she clearly loves it!

