When royalty attend the star-studded Met Gala: see Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

The first Monday in May is here! That's right, it's time for the Met Gala – the most fashionable night of the year. And while these days, it's usually the likes of Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna making headlines at the annual fundraiser, royal ladies are actually regulars at the party too. Most recently, Princess Beatrice surprised by attending in 2018, wearing a stunning Alberta Ferretti gown for the theme, which was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.
MORE: Everything you need to know about the Met Gala: fashion's most extravagant night of the year
Perhaps most memorably, Princess Diana also attended in 1995, looking stunning in a lace-trimmed Dior dress. What's more, US Vogue editor and chair of the event Anna Wintour even has her heart set on more royal guests at the gala. She told the Today show: "I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she said. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want." Scroll down to see the Met's most memorable royal moments…