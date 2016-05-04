﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

When royalty attend the star-studded Met Gala: see Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

Going down in fashion history…

When royalty attend the star-studded Met Gala: see Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more
When royalty attend the star-studded Met Gala: see Princess Beatrice, Princess Diana and more

The first Monday in May is here! That's right, it's time for the Met Gala – the most fashionable night of the year. And while these days, it's usually the likes of Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna making headlines at the annual fundraiser, royal ladies are actually regulars at the party too. Most recently, Princess Beatrice surprised by attending in 2018, wearing a stunning Alberta Ferretti gown for the theme, which was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

Perhaps most memorably, Princess Diana also attended in 1995, looking stunning in a lace-trimmed Dior dress. What's more, US Vogue editor and chair of the event Anna Wintour even has her heart set on more royal guests at the gala. She told the Today show: "I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she said. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want." Scroll down to see the Met's most memorable royal moments…

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana arriving at the 1995 event. Her stunning silk slip dress was made by John Galliano for his first couture collection for Christian Dior.

Photo: © Getty Images
Monaco's super-stylish Charlotte Casiraghi also attended the 2018 Met Gala. She was expecting her second child at the time, and looked totally gorgeous in this Saint Laurent mini dress.

Queen Rania brought along son Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan as her date at the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' event in 2016.
Photo: Getty Images

She was the definition of elegance in a black and white feathered Valentino gown.
Photo: FilmMagic

The Jordanian Queen wore a sparkling brooch in her hair.
Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte also attended the 2016 Met Gala in a tiered Gucci ensemble.
Photo: WireImage

She was accompanied by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, who all wore stand out pieces from the collection.
Photo: FilmMagic

Charlotte's brother Andrea Casiraghi also attended the 2016 gala, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Princess Olympia of Greece took on fashion's biggest night in Balmain at the fashion house's after-party at Gilded Lily in 2016.
Photo: Getty Images

Princess Olympia shared a close-up look at her Balmain ensemble on Instagram.
Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece

queen-rania-2007
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania also attended in 2007, looking glowing and beautiful in a navy blue gown.

princess-marie-chantal
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has also attended a number of times - here she is pictured in 2001 with Valentino Garavani.

princess-elisabeth-von-thurn-und-taxis
Photo: © Getty Images
Germany's Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis is also a regular at the Met Gala. In 2016, she wore Mary Katranzou.

