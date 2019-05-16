﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: gowns, jumpsuits and gorgeous heels on Europe's regal ladies

All the best looks here!

Amal Clooney stuns in Duchess Meghan's engagement designer at London premiere
What a wonderful sunny week it's been and another smasher for royal fashion. While Duchess Meghan has been enjoying time at home with cute baby Archie Harrison, Duchess Kate stepped out at Bletchley Park in a stunning spotty dress giving us major Princess Diana flashbacks. It's all been about the jumpsuit this week, with Queen Letizia and Lady Kitty Spencer both rocking a cool one-piece. We've also seen a lot of blue and cream shades from our royal ladies – clearly the hues of the season.

 

Take a closer look at the best royal looks below…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate looked so chic on Tuesday afternoon when she visited Bletchley Park to view a special D-Day exhibition. The royal wore an elegant navy polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, which she first wore for the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia always wears stylish outfits and this is another gorgeous look from the young royal. She posted a photo of herself in this black and silver Michael Kors dress with matching platform sandals on her Instagram page.

Princess Marie of Denmark

Marie got business style spot on in this classic maroon dress at the Women in Science award ceremony on Wednesday.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The beautiful Spanish royal nailed it again with this super cool navy jumpsuit. We love everything about it – the cute belt, the edgy zip. The mum-of-two wore the outfit on Tuesday for the final of the scientific monologue contest 'FameLab Spain 2019'.

From jumpsuit to smart shift dress. Letizia wowed in this sharp monochrome number at the 175 anniversary parade of La Guardia Civil at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Princess Sofia

The Swedish royal looked fabulous in her blue trouser suit with cream silk camisole, matching bag and snakeskin heels at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

How do we look as cool as Charlene? The chic royal kept it casual at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monaco on 11 May in this cute leather jacket, shades and cargo-style trousers.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie stunned in one of her favourite Oscar De La Renta dresses on Wednesday evening where she attended a dinner at Kensington Palace. The wife of Prince Edward formerly wore the monochrome frock for a state dinner in Malawi in 2017.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla brought the summer vibes to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the first garden party of the year. The wife of Prince Charles wore a chic Bruce Oldfield dress, paired with a feathered fascinator by Philip Treacy and a choker of pearls.

The Duchess attended a state banquet on Munich on Thursday evening with Prince Charles and looked sensational in this full-length white gown with blue star print. She accessorised with a diamond choker and majorly glam drop earrings.

Crown Princess Mary

Love this look on Mary! The Danish royal smiled as she arrived at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019 wearing an elegant peach patterned dress and black blazer.

The Princess wore this cool camel outfit teamed with black ankle boots for an outing in Denmark on 10 May. We want that coat!

Photo: © Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer

The niece of the late Princess Diana shared a snap of herself on holiday in Seattle, looking beautiful in this funky, white jumpsuit. Love the flared sleeves Kitty!

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Maxima wore this gorgeous taupe-coloured dress with pretty turquoise detailing and matching clutch bag on Wednesday for her visit to Ethiopia.

